We recently lost major talents in rappers Costa Titch and AKA, with whom you had close relationships and did collaborations. What lessons about authenticity have you taken from them?
Stay true to yourself despite what others may say. Those guys and many of our other fallen talents were confident and passionate about their craft, even when others ridiculed them. I’m very much the same, hence our collaborations, but for the most part, I just hope to make as big an impact on this country and the world as they did. May their souls be at peace.
Congratulations on the second collaborative project with Shaney Jay, Suffer for Beauty. What went into compiling the tracks for this album?
I tried to hit a nerve. Strike a chord. Touch your emotions more. I know we like to dance the pain away and that’s fine, but there comes a time when we need to be serious and address the herd of elephants in the room.
Five minutes with YoungstaCPT
The self-titled musical tour guide of Cape Town’s rap scene takes us on a trip of his distinctly coastal sound
Image: Instagram/YoungstaCPT
What, for the past 13 years, has contributed to your music’s success?
Making my music and character relatable. I don’t speak down to my audience and my content is deeply rooted in our home soil, so it’s easy for someone travelling to and from work to listen to my music on public transport and feel like I’m talking about their life. I narrate the daily experiences of the average man, speaking loudly for the little guy. My music is just a reflection of our lifestyles as Capetonians and South Africans.
Many icons are celebrated in our music. What drew you to doing a song about (football coach) Benni McCarthy?
Benni is from Cape Town and has risen to such [great] heights in sport. [This] isn’t something that happens every day. When he became the forward coach of Manchester United, I figured it was the perfect time to pay tribute to him.
Image: Instagram/AKA
Image: Supplied
What went into picking the cover art for Suffer for Beauty?
The picture was taken by female photographer Carey Chanquin. What I was trying to express was the pain of the entertainment industry and what goes on backstage before the “lights, camera, action” bit. It’s becoming more evident these days with so many losses in the music industry, but the artwork also looks specifically at what women go through to beautify themselves in a very dull world.
Can we expect a third project from you both and, if there aren’t any plans at the moment, what concept would you like to tackle?
There definitely will be a third instalment. I believe all good things come in threes and a trilogy is needed to complete the story. I don’t want to give away the title yet, but it’s going to be quite controversial. Then again, when was I ever trying to be commercial?
