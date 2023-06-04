Denim Diaries: G-Star Raw's Gwenda van Vliet on AI and the future of denim
Fashion Editor Sahil Harilal sits down with G-Star Raw chief marketing officer Gwenda van Vliet in Milan to discuss NFTs, the importance of AI and the future of denim
04 June 2023 - 00:00
G-Star Raw has managed to find such harmony between sustainability and consumption. How does the philosophy of “the art of denim” influence how your clothing is designed, engineered, and worn? ..
Denim Diaries: G-Star Raw's Gwenda van Vliet on AI and the future of denim
Fashion Editor Sahil Harilal sits down with G-Star Raw chief marketing officer Gwenda van Vliet in Milan to discuss NFTs, the importance of AI and the future of denim
G-Star Raw has managed to find such harmony between sustainability and consumption. How does the philosophy of “the art of denim” influence how your clothing is designed, engineered, and worn? ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos