Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week

TV stars ran the red carpet show this past week.

19 June 2023 - 21:00
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi in Shaka Ilembe, at the screening of the first episode at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg.
Image: MASI LOSI

When they’re not making hearts race for their beloved on-screen roles, these TV stars are also ones to watch on the fashion radar. See which celebs made us turn off our TVs to watch them slay their red carpet looks.

NOMZAMO MBATHA

The jaw-dropping golden gown is inspired by Nomzamo's Shaka Ilembe character Nandi which embodies “light, growth and new beginnings” as explained by the House of Ayi who created the piece. It features custom petals shaped into a bra and a sculptural hairpiece that mirrors traditional Zulu headdresses. The silky finish of the skirt gives it a goddess appeal and certainly one of Nomzamo’s greatest fashion moments.

LEMOGANG TSIPA

Lemogang is no stranger to the limelight having made a name for himself as a local star. However, the young actor shines as a red carpet star with self-styled looks well worth noting. For some of the Shaka Ilembe premieres, he was spotted in a suit with a feathered harness. Elevating the look is his ridged hairstyle which was continued in a second ensemble featuring a leopard print kimono on a white button-up vest and matching wide-leg trousers.

NICOLA COUGHLAN

Not many stars can have fun with their looks the way that Nicola Coughlan does. The Bridgerton star wore this black sculptural Mara Hoffman dress to the Tudum red carpet. She adds a fun pop of colour with blue gloves that give the glamorous look a fun finish.

WORST

GABRIELLE UNION

Not one to shy away from a fashion risk, this look is great for showing off the actress’s body but is not a flattering design. Rather than sexy or futuristic, it looks more like her audition piece for the circus, very cirque du so lame.

ROBOT BOII

Robot Boii is probably the last name you would expect to see on a best and worst dressed list but this ensemble proves otherwise. What he has put together is quite splendid but lacks the keen eye of a stylist. The sweater under his blazer makes the jacket look ill-fitting, ultimately bringing the whole outfit down by making it seem -dowdy.

LEMOGANG TSIPA

While he was stunning in his other looks, Lemogang could have employed the same elements from his better options. Style the look down by removing the neck piece or the blazer as the two don’t allow the statement piece (his shirt) to shine.

