Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week

The jaw-dropping golden gown is inspired by Nomzamo's Shaka Ilembe character Nandi which embodies “light, growth and new beginnings” as explained by the House of Ayi who created the piece. It features custom petals shaped into a bra and a sculptural hairpiece that mirrors traditional Zulu headdresses. The silky finish of the skirt gives it a goddess appeal and certainly one of Nomzamo’s greatest fashion moments.
Lemogang is no stranger to the limelight having made a name for himself as a local star. However, the young actor shines as a red carpet star with self-styled looks well worth noting. For some of the Shaka Ilembe premieres, he was spotted in a suit with a feathered harness. Elevating the look is his ridged hairstyle which was continued in a second ensemble featuring a leopard print kimono on a white button-up vest and matching wide-leg trousers.
Not many stars can have fun with their looks the way that Nicola Coughlan does. The Bridgerton star wore this black sculptural Mara Hoffman dress to the Tudum red carpet. She adds a fun pop of colour with blue gloves that give the glamorous look a fun finish.
Not one to shy away from a fashion risk, this look is great for showing off the actress’s body but is not a flattering design. Rather than sexy or futuristic, it looks more like her audition piece for the circus, very cirque du so lame.
Robot Boii is probably the last name you would expect to see on a best and worst dressed list but this ensemble proves otherwise. What he has put together is quite splendid but lacks the keen eye of a stylist. The sweater under his blazer makes the jacket look ill-fitting, ultimately bringing the whole outfit down by making it seem -dowdy.
While he was stunning in his other looks, Lemogang could have employed the same elements from his better options. Style the look down by removing the neck piece or the blazer as the two don’t allow the statement piece (his shirt) to shine.
Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week
TV stars ran the red carpet show this past week.
NOMZAMO MBATHA
LEMOGANG TSIPA
NICOLA COUGHLAN
WORST
GABRIELLE UNION
ROBOT BOII
LEMOGANG TSIPA
