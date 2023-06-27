All-white parties became popular in the late 2010s, earning a reputation as tacky. However, with multiple micro-trends taking over, it seems the colour is getting some love again. As men are pressured to bring more than just a suit-and-tie look to red-carpet events, textured white pieces, as seen on Blxst, are a great way to play with co-ords.
Gowns can easily come off as bridal, so style them down the way Akira Akbar did. Clear heels, minimal rings and a soft beat will make the look less costumey.
Israel, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper: best and worst dressed of the week
These are the stars who should have been excluded from this week's red carpets and those who were beacons of glamour
Image: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
It's all about having fun, something that could be seen on this week's red carpets. From movie premieres to music award shows, local and international stars put their best party foot forward in some incredible looks. Here are the ones who had our jaws dropping and heads shaking..
BEST
ISRAEL MATSEKE ZULU
In what is becoming the most surprising glow-up in local celeb fashion, Israel has been showing up at iNumber Number premieres and screenings in an assortment of head-to-toe print outfits.
Each ensemble maintains the swag from his semi-formal looks, typically topped with a fedora. Now, having rested the dated accessory, Israel styles his new look with an assortment of rings, opting for gold with warmer tones and silver with cooler, grey shades.
LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK
With statement hairstyles slowly taking over red carpets, Leigh-Anne is an inspiration for anyone looking to mimic the trend. She shows off her figure in this glittering, sheer Georges Hobeika dress.
The outfit was paired with Cinderella heels and diamond earrings that complement the look.
WILLOW SMITH
Always effortlessly standing out, Willow showed off her abs at Pharell's Louis Vuitton menswear debut. The outfit included a bra, high-waist cropped trousers and jacket with white collar.
BEYONCÉ
Beyoncé, in one of her beloved shades, also attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show, keeping it golden in a loungewear ensemble. The futuristic goggles worked well with the metallic feel of the gold satin and the slit in her pants created more dimension.
UNCLE WAFFLES
Who knew a Ryan Keys dress could look good? Uncle Waffles rocked one of the designer's outfits at this year's BET Awards and it was by far some of his best work. The colour complemented Waffles' skin tone and didn't swallow her up. The look's simplistic beauty allowed many of the gown's elements to shine, but it could have done with higher platform heels.
RUNWAY TREND
ALL-WHITE
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage
All-white parties became popular in the late 2010s, earning a reputation as tacky. However, with multiple micro-trends taking over, it seems the colour is getting some love again. As men are pressured to bring more than just a suit-and-tie look to red-carpet events, textured white pieces, as seen on Blxst, are a great way to play with co-ords.
Gowns can easily come off as bridal, so style them down the way Akira Akbar did. Clear heels, minimal rings and a soft beat will make the look less costumey.
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage
Image: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic
The BET Awards, like other music award shows, is a great place glamorous party outfits. As more people show appreciation for effortless styling, Jasmine Brown's sleek look could easily transition from the main event to the after-party. You could also make a statement like NLE Choppa did by not worrying about prints and complimentary colours. Always remember to pair all-white looks with silver or black accessories that won't clash with your ensemble's tone.
WORST
PABI COOPER
There should be a drinking game for every red carpet featuring a South African star in a mermaid dress. This week, the worst was that of Pabi Cooper. It's always best to avoid dressing in the same shades as the carpet you will walk, and while it may have been out of Pabi's control, the over-the-top Willet Designs Couture gown did not begin to capture what the designer is capable of.
This is not the first time Willet Designs Couture's dresses have been worn by a short woman and the house could have used this as an opportunity to try something risqué using the design duo's penchant for head-turning glamour.
KIM KARDASHIAN
While the Damier Check from Louis Vuitton has caused much debate, Kim Kardashian's outfit certainly made an argument for those who aren't fans of how it has been executed. The reality TV star attended the show in what felt like a nod to her shapewear collection, one that is as memorable as her stint at pop stardom. The fur coat was a misplaced addition. It would have done well with an olive-coloured coat.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week
Lupita, Thato Maluleka, Lea Michele: best and worst dressed of the week
Doja Cat, Gabrielle Union, Ice Spice: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos