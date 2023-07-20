H&M joins forces with Rich Mnisi to create a graphic streetwear collection

Acclaimed SA designer Rich Mnisi creates fashion for "people who live boldly and people who want to live boldly". And, thanks to H&M, he says you'll soon be able to bring some of his eponymous brand’s personality to your wardrobe in a way you can make your own.

That's because the international retailer is poised to drop a collectable range of streetwear emblazoned with Mnisi's illustrations.

Founded in 2015, the Rich Mnisi brand was born from the designer's "yearning to connect deeper with his unique [Tsonga] culture and heritage and tell a compelling story through his art".

The story Mnisi hopes to tell with the eye-catching graphics chosen for his collaborative collection with H&M is about his "growth as a designer".