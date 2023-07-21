The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Dress like the stars: How to get the Ken look

Soft boys of the world unite, from vibrant pinks to sleek suiting, here are styling tips to dress like Ken

21 July 2023 - 12:53 By yoliswa myaluza
Ryan Gosling plays Ken in 'Barbie'.
Image: Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Ken has always been known to have a strong fashion identity, but hasn’t had the same cultural influence as Barbie — until now.

Kencore is the latest menswear trend, resonating with those who regard themselves as fashion boundary pushers. While fans of Barbiecore have been treated to layers of pink on pink outfits, Kencore allows people to play with different materials and textures that advocate for more self-expression.

LOOK 1

A model walks in a recent Dior menswear show.
Image: Kirsty Sparrow/GettyImages
  1. T-shirt, Lacoste, R2,295
  2. Live the Process cardigan, R2,156, Mytheresa
  3. Tout à coup shorts, R1,395, Farfetch
  4. Butterfly effect shoes, R329, Superbalist

LOOK 2

A splash of Valentino pink.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Cellota/Getty Images
  1. Exact shirt, R300, Bash
  2. Zara jacket, R2,499
  3. Chiara Ferragni shorts, R3025, Farfetch
  4. Mazerta, R719, Farfetch

LOOK 3

Sleek all-black look inspired by Armani.
Image: Pietro S. D' Aprano
  1. Zara shirt, R899
  2. Mr Price belt, R70
  3. Steve Madden shoes, R1 499
  4. H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist

LOOK 4

A model walks at a recent Zegna show.
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
  1. Mango cardigan, R559, Superbalist
  2. Mango trousers, R 1,199
  3. Zara shades, R519
  4. Calvin Klein, R1,999, Superbalist

STOCKISTS

Bash 

Farfetch 

Lacoste 

Mango 

Mr Price 

Mytheresa 

Steven Madden 

Superbalist 

Zara 

