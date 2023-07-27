The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Ice T, Connor McGregor, Tim Burgess: stars mourn death of singer Sinead O'Connor

Celebs share their thoughts on the passing of the Irish singer.

27 July 2023 - 11:23 By Reuters
Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker, Sinead O'connor.
Image: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song Nothing Compares 2 U, has died at the age of 56, Irish national broadcaster RTE quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.

A number of stars have shared their thoughts on O'Connor's passing:

IRISH PRIME MINISTER LEO VARADKAR

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
Image: JOHANNA GERON

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O'Connor.

Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.”

MUSICIAN TIM BURGESS

Lead of The Charlatans band, Tim Burgess.
Image: Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

“Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

AMERICAN RAPPER ICE T

American rap icon, Ice T.
Image: Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE

“Respect to Sinead. She stood for something ... Unlike most people. Rest Easy.”

Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf.
Image: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

SCOTTISH POLITICIAN HUMZA YOUSAF

“Sinead/Shuhada was a unique musical talent who undoubtedly inspired many people to speak about their own mental health by being so open about her own struggles. Condolences to her family, friends & all those who loved her.”

FORMER UFC CHAMPION CONOR MCGREGOR

Controversial former UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor.
Image: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

AUTHOR MARIAN KEYES

Beloved Irish author, Marian Keyes.
Image: Supplied

“Oh lord, this is heartbreaking. How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder.”

