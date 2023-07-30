Welcome to the school of Thebe Magugu
A look at the deeply symbolic work of Thebe Magugu and how he navigates the ups and downs of teaching the world about South Africa's past and present
30 July 2023 - 00:00
When seeking insight into the history of South Africa, there are a number of avenues — the extensive biographies, the legion of famed activists and, if you lean a little on the lazy side, a plethora of heated manosphere podcasts that have their version of events...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.