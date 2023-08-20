The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Five alluring scents to help channel your inner main character

Scent fatale, unleash your femme fatale energy

20 August 2023 - 00:00 By NOKUBONGA THUSI and SAHIL HARILAL
A look at matching your outfits to your scent.
Image: Nito500/123rf

THE LEADING LADY

Captivating in every way, this woman is the ultimate main character.  Elegant, powerful, opulent and spellbinding, she needs a scent that matches the gem she is.  Housed in a decadent red bottle, this amber floral scent, inspired by rouge malachite and Russian allure, is seductive and refined with notes of tuberose, pink pepper, clary sage, jasmine sambac, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and amber.  Armani Privé Rouge Malachite EDP 100ml R5,800 edgars.co.za

Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Image: Supplied

THE INTOXICATING ENIGMA 

Never one to be flashy or loud, this woman is a natural beauty who commands attention without even trying.   Her girlish innocence, mixed with poised sophistication and sensuality, is a perfect match for the shifting, enigmatic scent profile of Fenty EDP — spicy, warm and sweet with notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, Bulgarian rose, vanilla, coconut and patchouli.  Fenty Eau De Parfum 75ml R2,910 arcstore.co.za

Christian Dior Haute Couture
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Image: Supplied

THE ALLURING DAMSEL 

She may be a damsel, but she is definitely not in distress.  Mysterious, regal and beaming with old-world charm, this woman appreciates the finer things and well-crafted, niche scents that set her apart. This tuberose-forward scent, housed in a crystalline bottle resembling a prized relic, is part of her arsenal, with its bright, warm notes of Italian mandarin, lavender, jasmine, iris, tuberose, amber and patchouli.  Parfums De Marly Meliora EDP 75ml R5,915 skins.co.za

Elie Saab Haute Couture
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Image: Supplied

THE IRRESISTIBLE PARTY GIRL  

The life of the party (and just about any setting she is in), this woman is fun personified with her infectious hyper-femininity and larger-than-life, conversation-starting fashion choices.  Housed in a statement-making bottle, this addictive scent gives a sensual spin to Parisian charm with a chypre floral-fruity scent profile and notes of mango, bergamot, jasmine, incense, sandalwood and vanilla.  Paco Rabanne Fame EDP 80ml R3,100 woolworths.co.za

Valentino Haute Couture
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Image: Supplied

THE COOL-GIRL SIREN 

This is the ultra-cool, artistic woman who marches to the beat of her own drum, uninhibited by trends or rules while enjoying a touch of whimsy.  Her carefree and joyful approach to life and fashion filters into her fragrance taste with this floral masterpiece from Gucci.  Its flirty and sensual scent profile is right up her alley with notes of grandiflorum jasmine, mandarin essence, bergamot, black pepper, rose, magnolia, sandalwood and benzoin.  Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine EDP 100ml R2,650 edgars.co.za

Rahul Mishra Haute Couture
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Image: Supplied
