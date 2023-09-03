The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Bold tailoring gives formal wear a striking edge

From Copenhagen to New York, here are a few street styles to inspire your subtle inner edge

03 September 2023 - 00:00 By yoliswa myaluza
LOOK 1

A pop of colour.
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images

1. Blazer The Fix R400 Bash

2. Bag R1,199 Mango 

3. Shorts R579 Zara

4. Shoes R629 Zara

LOOK 2

Into the blue.
Image: Naomi Rahim/Getty Images

1. Blazer R2,699 Zara

2. Shorts Holzweiler R4,534 Farfetch

3. Shirt H&M R379 Superbalist

4. Shoes R1,400 Nike

LOOK 3

A touch of pink.
Image: David De Delgado/Getty Images

1. Coat Exact R400 Bash

2. Blazer The Fix R300 Bash

3. Sweater R539 Zara

4. Boots R1,495 Steve Madden

LOOK 4

A nude affair
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images

1. Blazer The Fix R330 Bash

2. Polo-neck H&M R249 Superbalist

3. Skirt The Fix R200 Bash

4. Shoes R859 Zara

LOOK 5

The neon void.
Image: David De Delgado/Getty Images

1. Polo neck R499 Woolworths

2. Bag Guess R1,899 Superbalist

3. Trousers Forte Forte R6,135 Farfetch

4. Shoes R1,699 Mango

LOOK 6

A symphony in black.
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images

1. Blazer R1,599 Zara

2. Bag Colette by Colette Hayman R670 Bash

3. Trousers The Frankie Shop R3,462 Mytheresa

4. Shoes Footwork R599 Superbalist

STOCKISTS

Bash www.bash.com

Farfetch www.farfetch.com

Mango 010 226 9328 

Mytheresa www.mytheresa.com

Nike www.nike.com

Steve Madden 087 808 5812

Superbalist www.superbalist.com

Woolworths 011 290 1011

Zara 080 066 8420

