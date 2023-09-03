1. Blazer The Fix R400 Bash
Bold tailoring gives formal wear a striking edge
From Copenhagen to New York, here are a few street styles to inspire your subtle inner edge
LOOK 1
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images
1. Blazer The Fix R400 Bash
2. Bag R1,199 Mango
3. Shorts R579 Zara
4. Shoes R629 Zara
LOOK 2
Image: Naomi Rahim/Getty Images
1. Blazer R2,699 Zara
2. Shorts Holzweiler R4,534 Farfetch
3. Shirt H&M R379 Superbalist
4. Shoes R1,400 Nike
LOOK 3
Image: David De Delgado/Getty Images
1. Coat Exact R400 Bash
2. Blazer The Fix R300 Bash
3. Sweater R539 Zara
4. Boots R1,495 Steve Madden
LOOK 4
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images
1. Blazer The Fix R330 Bash
2. Polo-neck H&M R249 Superbalist
3. Skirt The Fix R200 Bash
4. Shoes R859 Zara
LOOK 5
Image: David De Delgado/Getty Images
1. Polo neck R499 Woolworths
2. Bag Guess R1,899 Superbalist
3. Trousers Forte Forte R6,135 Farfetch
4. Shoes R1,699 Mango
LOOK 6
Image: Phil Oh/Getty Images
1. Blazer R1,599 Zara
2. Bag Colette by Colette Hayman R670 Bash
3. Trousers The Frankie Shop R3,462 Mytheresa
4. Shoes Footwork R599 Superbalist
STOCKISTS
Bash www.bash.com
Farfetch www.farfetch.com
Mango 010 226 9328
Mytheresa www.mytheresa.com
Nike www.nike.com
Steve Madden 087 808 5812
Superbalist www.superbalist.com
Woolworths 011 290 1011
Zara 080 066 8420
