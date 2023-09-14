H&M’s new collection invites you to experiment with your style this spring

The azure waters lapping at Isla Hennes’ shores are referenced in the collection’s vivid colour palettes, while its flower-filled meadows are echoed in its botanical influences and neo-folk looks with embroidery and crochet. The artistic sculptures that pepper the fictional island’s landscape are saluted in contemporary suits and pieces with 3D silhouettes.

“At H&M, we see identity as a spectrum of possibilities. We hope this collection encourages our customers to travel through different aesthetics and that they’re as inspirited by the elevated and eclectic pieces as we are,” says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer.

Tantalising two-part collection

The H&M Spring 2023 collection is being launched in two drops: Pre-Spring and Spring.