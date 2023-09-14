H&M’s new collection invites you to experiment with your style this spring
From modern suits and botanical-inspired dresses to structural 3D silhouettes and statement embroidery, the fashion possibilities are endless
With bare tree branches bursting into a froth of blossom and long chilly nights indoors giving way to relaxed afternoons spent outdoors enjoying the balmy weather, spring is all about transformation.
It’s in this spirit that H&M invites you to travel to Isla Hennes, an imaginary paradise where there’s a different adventure around every corner, offering you endless opportunities to experiment with your style and breathe new life into your spring wardrobe.
We hope this collection encourages our customers to travel through different aesthetics and that they’re as inspirited by the elevated and eclectic pieces as we areEliana Masgalos, concept designer, H&M
Taking their cue from this mythical destination, H&M’s designers have created a collection of interchangeable styles at affordable prices for you to play with.
The azure waters lapping at Isla Hennes’ shores are referenced in the collection’s vivid colour palettes, while its flower-filled meadows are echoed in its botanical influences and neo-folk looks with embroidery and crochet. The artistic sculptures that pepper the fictional island’s landscape are saluted in contemporary suits and pieces with 3D silhouettes.
“At H&M, we see identity as a spectrum of possibilities. We hope this collection encourages our customers to travel through different aesthetics and that they’re as inspirited by the elevated and eclectic pieces as we are,” says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer.
Tantalising two-part collection
The H&M Spring 2023 collection is being launched in two drops: Pre-Spring and Spring.
The Pre-Spring drop, which is already available in H&M stores and online via Superbalist, sees modern three-piece suits, structural silhouettes and unexpected details shine — think 3D elements and appliquéd embroidery. Stripes add a touch of frivolity to the mix of neutrals and bright tones.
Highlights include a black waist coat, cargo pants and balloon sleeve tie-waist top, which can all be dressed up or down, giving them the potential to become your new go-to pieces for almost any occasion this season.
Then there’s a striking green double-stripe shirt and matching trousers, and a flirty spaghetti strap dress in candy pink stripes, which would make spirited additions to any spring wardrobe.
The Spring drop, available in H&M stores now and online via Superbalist from September 21, features larger-than-life embroidery, hyper-vibrant prints and tactile crochet.
Standout pieces include a fuchsia minidress with petal-like edges, a baby-doll dress in an exotic plant print, a white wrap jacket with cut-out sleeve detailing and a knit dress with a deep-V neckline in a sunny shade of ochre.
This article was sponsored by H&M.