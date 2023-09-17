Advertorial
Clean beauty
In all its products, Woolworths prioritises the use of natural and non-toxic ingredients and aims to promote those that are safe for consumers and the environment
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Clean Beauty is a rapidly growing movement within the cosmetics and skincare industry that prioritises the use of natural and non-toxic ingredients in beauty products. It aims to promote products that are safe for consumers and the environment while emphasising transparency in labelling and manufacturing processes...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.