South Africa has sole
It's no accident that local sneaker brands are so popular. It's because they work hard to deliver what they know their market wants
24 September 2023 - 00:00
When is a shoe not a shoe? When it’s a sneaker, of course. That’s because what should be the ultimate in functional footwear is actually a statement about your music, your mates, where you come from and where you’re going...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.