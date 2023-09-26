The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Channel the stark sophistication of film noir heroines with H&M Studio

Stand out from the crowd in singular style: H&M Studio's latest limited-edition collection is decisive, daring and tailored to perfection

26 September 2023 - 08:47
Sponsored
Top, R1,199, and bag, R2,299, both from H&M Studio.
Image: H&M Studio

A new mood of dark glamour takes hold in the latest collection from H&M Studio, the brand's most directional, fashion-forward offering, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. 

“For this collection, the design team was inspired by horror movie heroines whose style always stays sophisticated, no matter how spooky the circumstances. We wanted to channel that pulled-together look with pieces that confer polish, but are practical enough to transition effortlessly between situations and seasons,” says Linda Wikell, concept designer at H&M Studio.   

Decisive, daring and tailored to perfection, the collection features sharp suiting, sculpted outerwear and embellished wardrobe staples offset with polished accessories. It heroes durable, high-quality fabrics, which are mostly made from more sustainably sourced materials, including recycled polyester and Tencel.

The key pieces are designed to captivate. Embrace the forever appeal of a bright-white shirt, its crisp neckline punctuated with an oversized bow, then lean romantic come nightfall with a sheer tulle top with a ruffle-adorned front and sleeves that flare at the wrist.

Or simply pull on a black A-line mini dress with a razor-sharp white collar and stand out from the crowd in singular style.

Accessories, including sleek Nappa leather boots and statement jewellery, add a touch of gloss.

So too does a padded cushion-clutch bag, one of several favourite pieces making a welcome return from the H&M Studio archives, in this case reworked for this season in soft black leather.

Overall, the new H&M Studio collection “feels pragmatic but poetic,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative adviser at H&M. It's full of premium pieces that she predicts “you’ll fall in love with instantly and wear over and over, for years to come”.

The H&M Studio collection drops on September 28. Shop it exclusively online at Superbalist.com

This article was sponsored by H&M.

