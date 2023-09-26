Channel the stark sophistication of film noir heroines with H&M Studio

The key pieces are designed to captivate. Embrace the forever appeal of a bright-white shirt, its crisp neckline punctuated with an oversized bow, then lean romantic come nightfall with a sheer tulle top with a ruffle-adorned front and sleeves that flare at the wrist.

Or simply pull on a black A-line mini dress with a razor-sharp white collar and stand out from the crowd in singular style.

Accessories, including sleek Nappa leather boots and statement jewellery, add a touch of gloss.

So too does a padded cushion-clutch bag, one of several favourite pieces making a welcome return from the H&M Studio archives, in this case reworked for this season in soft black leather.

Overall, the new H&M Studio collection “feels pragmatic but poetic,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative adviser at H&M. It's full of premium pieces that she predicts “you’ll fall in love with instantly and wear over and over, for years to come”.

The H&M Studio collection drops on September 28. Shop it exclusively online at Superbalist.com

This article was sponsored by H&M.