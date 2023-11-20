Enjoy a more sustainable summer with Woolies’ local and eco-friendly finds

Woolworths, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and beauty, invites customers to explore its latest summer essentials curated with an unwavering focus on our planet.

Each product embodies the quality that you've come to expect from Woolies, and is a testament to its supplier codes of conduct and rigorous social and ethical compliance policies.

Recycled polyester — waste not

This summer, opt for recycled polyester, a fabric made from reclaimed waste, such as pre-consumer mill waste and discarded PET bottles.

By choosing recycled polyester, Woolworths not only diverts waste from landfills, but also preserves precious natural resources, while curbing its carbon and energy footprint.

All of Woolies' recycled polyester carries the esteemed Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, a third-party guarantee of its recycled origin and transparent supply chain. The GRS also enforces stringent social and environmental standards in processing and chemical use.

Here are some of the fantastic finds incorporating recycled polyester you can find online and in stores:

Women's swimwear

This summer, nearly 60% of Woolies’ women's swimwear range boasts recycled polyester or nylon content, including the linings, extending sustainability to every splash and dive.

Men’s swim shorts

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Africa with Woolies’ Africa Geo swim shorts, proudly made in KwaZulu-Natal. This vibrant print, inspired by our continent’s rich culture, is woven from a comfortable, quick-drying polyester blend with 40% derived recycled polyester. These swim shorts are the perfect companion for aquatic adventures, seamlessly blending comfort and functionality.