Enjoy a more sustainable summer with Woolies’ local and eco-friendly finds
It's time to dive into a summer filled with environmentally conscious choices
Woolworths, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and beauty, invites customers to explore its latest summer essentials curated with an unwavering focus on our planet.
Each product embodies the quality that you've come to expect from Woolies, and is a testament to its supplier codes of conduct and rigorous social and ethical compliance policies.
Recycled polyester — waste not
This summer, opt for recycled polyester, a fabric made from reclaimed waste, such as pre-consumer mill waste and discarded PET bottles.
By choosing recycled polyester, Woolworths not only diverts waste from landfills, but also preserves precious natural resources, while curbing its carbon and energy footprint.
All of Woolies' recycled polyester carries the esteemed Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, a third-party guarantee of its recycled origin and transparent supply chain. The GRS also enforces stringent social and environmental standards in processing and chemical use.
Here are some of the fantastic finds incorporating recycled polyester you can find online and in stores:
Women's swimwear
This summer, nearly 60% of Woolies’ women's swimwear range boasts recycled polyester or nylon content, including the linings, extending sustainability to every splash and dive.
Men’s swim shorts
Immerse yourself in the spirit of Africa with Woolies’ Africa Geo swim shorts, proudly made in KwaZulu-Natal. This vibrant print, inspired by our continent’s rich culture, is woven from a comfortable, quick-drying polyester blend with 40% derived recycled polyester. These swim shorts are the perfect companion for aquatic adventures, seamlessly blending comfort and functionality.
Duvet inners
Light as a summer breeze, Woolies’ 6-tog duvet inner is made in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, by a local supplier with a staff compliment of 1,800 employees. This supplier ensures a greener footprint by incorporating recycled polyester into its products.
On an annual basis 38 tonnes of recycled polyester, equivalent to about 1.2-million 500ml plastic bottles, finds new life in Woolworths duvet inners.
Strap into summer with Walkmates
Little feet deserve big adventures in summer.
Walkmates delightful strappy sandals are approved by research podiatrists. Featuring genuine leather uppers, non-slip soles and secure buckle straps, these sandals promise both comfort and safety.
The majority of Woolies' Walkmates are crafted in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, reinforcing the brand's commitment to local craftsmanship.
Enchanting summer fragrances and mists
Woolworths’ fragrance collection is meticulously blended by world-renowned perfumers exclusively for Woolworths and WBeauty. Aligned with Woolies’ Good Business Journey, these fragrances are 100% vegan, locally produced, mild and gentle.
Endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty and approved by toxicologists, every ingredient is ethically and responsibly sourced. The alcohol used in Woolies’ fragrances is derived from locally grown sugar cane, cultivated in Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal.
More than 90% of WBeauty products are proudly South African, fostering a supply chain that supports over 500 jobs, the majority of which are women.
With Woolworths’ sustainable summer finds, embrace the season with the confidence that every purchase supports a brighter, more eco-conscious future. This summer, let’s make a splash while treading lightly on the planet.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.