The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Enjoy a more sustainable summer with Woolies’ local and eco-friendly finds

It's time to dive into a summer filled with environmentally conscious choices

20 November 2023 - 10:45
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Woolworths tie-up bikini top and bottoms.
Woolworths tie-up bikini top and bottoms.
Image: Woolworths

Woolworths, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and beauty, invites customers to explore its latest summer essentials curated with an unwavering focus on our planet.

Each product embodies the quality that you've come to expect from Woolies, and is a testament to its supplier codes of conduct and rigorous social and ethical compliance policies.

Recycled polyester — waste not

This summer, opt for recycled polyester, a fabric made from reclaimed waste, such as pre-consumer mill waste and discarded PET bottles. 

By choosing recycled polyester, Woolworths not only diverts waste from landfills, but also preserves precious natural resources, while curbing its carbon and energy footprint.

All of Woolies' recycled polyester carries the esteemed Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, a third-party guarantee of its recycled origin and transparent supply chain. The GRS also enforces stringent social and environmental standards in processing and chemical use.

Here are some of the fantastic finds incorporating recycled polyester you can find online and in stores:

Women's swimwear

This summer, nearly 60% of Woolies’ women's swimwear range boasts recycled polyester or nylon content, including the linings, extending sustainability to every splash and dive.

Men’s swim shorts

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Africa with Woolies’ Africa Geo swim shorts, proudly made in KwaZulu-Natal. This vibrant print, inspired by our continent’s rich culture, is woven from a comfortable, quick-drying polyester blend with 40% derived recycled polyester. These swim shorts are the perfect companion for aquatic adventures, seamlessly blending comfort and functionality.

Woolworths African Geo men's swim shorts.
Woolworths African Geo men's swim shorts.
Image: Woolworths
Woolworths 6-tog anti-allergy duvet inner with recycled filling.
Woolworths 6-tog anti-allergy duvet inner with recycled filling.
Image: Woolworths

Duvet inners

Light as a summer breeze, Woolies’ 6-tog duvet inner is made in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, by a local supplier with a staff compliment of 1,800 employees. This supplier ensures a greener footprint by incorporating recycled polyester into its products.

On an annual basis 38 tonnes of recycled polyester, equivalent to about 1.2-million 500ml plastic bottles, finds new life in Woolworths duvet inners.

Woolworths Walkmates leather gladiator sandals for younger girls (size 4 - 13).
Woolworths Walkmates leather gladiator sandals for younger girls (size 4 - 13).
Image: Woolworths

Strap into summer with Walkmates

Little feet deserve big adventures in summer.

Walkmates delightful strappy sandals are approved by research podiatrists. Featuring genuine leather uppers, non-slip soles and secure buckle straps, these sandals promise both comfort and safety.

The majority of Woolies' Walkmates are crafted in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, reinforcing the brand's commitment to local craftsmanship.

WBeauty fragrance mists.
WBeauty fragrance mists.
Image: Woolworths

Enchanting summer fragrances and mists

Woolworths’ fragrance collection is meticulously blended by world-renowned perfumers exclusively for Woolworths and WBeauty. Aligned with Woolies’ Good Business Journey, these fragrances are 100% vegan, locally produced, mild and gentle.

Endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty and approved by toxicologists, every ingredient is ethically and responsibly sourced. The alcohol used in Woolies’ fragrances is derived from locally grown sugar cane, cultivated in Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 90% of WBeauty products are proudly South African, fostering a supply chain that supports over 500 jobs, the majority of which are women.

With Woolworths’ sustainable summer finds, embrace the season with the confidence that every purchase supports a brighter, more eco-conscious future. This summer, let’s make a splash while treading lightly on the planet.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.

ALSO READ:

No-one should be left behind in the fight against hunger

SPONSORED | The retailer's corporate affairs director, Zinzi Mgolodela, reveals how it is making a significant contribution to food security and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What does 'clean beauty' mean at Woolworths?

SPONSORED | Woolworths prioritises the use of natural and non-toxic ingredients in all its W.Beauty products, promoting those that are safe for you ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Denim: a celebration of timeless and sustainable fashion

SPONSORED | Woolworths' RE denim brand is leading the way with eco-conscious and socially equitable fashion practices
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. From YouTube to books, we've got 3 ways to understand coloured culture Lifestyle
  2. Ringing in Christmas! Ten markets to catch across the country Lifestyle
  3. What's on this week? Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Feed the Hunger as prequel launches; Marvels' superfans out to ... Lifestyle
  5. Advent calendars for the young, old and even pets in your life Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...