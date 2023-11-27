3. TRY OUT COPPER BRAIDS
5 tips to rock colourful, statement braids like Sho Madjozi this festive season
Don’t get intimidated by vibrant braids. Use these tips to rock the trend and achieve the most flattering hue for you, no matter your comfort level
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
1. GO FOR NATURAL HAIR TONES
If you are not one for bright colours, skip the unnatural neon hairpieces and glittery extensions and go for colour that is more subtle and stems from natural hair tones. Achieve colourful styles easily by going for shades such as browns, blondes and reds and look for extension shades that complement your natural skin tone.
2. STICK TO ONE COLOUR
Adding vibrant colour to braids is a great way to upgrade your hair to festive season status. However, avoid using different colour hair extensions for your braids (reserve that for children or teens during their school holidays). Going for a rainbow of colours can look too visually overwhelming and child-like, so stick to one hue that will make a strong, yet polished statement.
Image: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
3. TRY OUT COPPER BRAIDS
We are still wildly obsessed with copper red hair colour of the Ice Spice variety. Go for fiery shades such as red, copper and orange that are bound to make a statement. There’s no need to commit permanently to being a redhead if you don’t want to. Go copper for the season with warm copper or orange braids extensions styled into box braids or twists.
4. WHEN IN DOUBT, MIX WITH BLACK
Bright braid colours can be great to get into the festive mood but bold hues such as neon pink, green or purple can be jarring. If you want to soften the vibrancy of colours, ask your hairdresser to blend extensions in the colour of your choice with bits of black extension before braiding into the hair to create a customised, more muted shade.
5. ADD A COLOUR INJECTION
Calling all colour commitment-phobes. Sometimes you don’t have to commit to an entire head of colourful braids but rather weave in some splashes of unexpected colour. Take your locks into festive season territory with simple braids or cornrows in black and then work in pieces of bold neon extensions in shades of pink, purple, red or blue to give styles a vibrant colour injection.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
