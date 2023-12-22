The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Alien Superstar

Shoot for the stars and draw your inspiration from futuristic chrome and cosmic hues for the ultimate party-season look

29 December 2023 - 06:45 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
With sparkling silver everywhere, the runways were not immune to the chrome craze.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

THE TREND: RENAISSANCE CHROME

The inspiration: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, alien fantasy, Star Girl Tik Tok aesthetic

As seen at: Iris van Herpen, Chanel, Annakiki 

Whether you call it the sparkle, festive or party season, our favourite time of year is here, and this season we have Beyoncé to thank for the ultimate inspiration. With a year filled with Renaissance World Tour mania and the recently released Renaissance movie, touches of sparkling silver and chrome are occupying our minds. The trend not only delves into shades of silver, but also favours all things that create a futuristic, alien-like mood. Think high-shine extraterrestrial skin: stark, pared-back features and cold metallic hues.

The runways were not immune to the global chrome craze, with shows by Iris van Herpen, Chanel and Annakiki all having a human disco-ball mandate. While it may seem this trend can only be pulled off by some, in fact many can acquire the look. From a refined wash of silver shimmer on the lids to bold, playful placements of rhinestones or metallic stickers on strategic parts of the face, the trend can be modified for different comfort levels and aesthetics. 

1. GILDED EYES 

At Van Herpen, models looked ethereal and otherworldly with flecks of silver leaf along the inner corners of the eyes and on the temples and set against bare features. Give your party the Renaissance chrome look with shades of high-shine silver on the eyelids by using cream eyeshadow paints, sparkling glitters, silver leaf stick-ons or crystal rhinestones. You can also apply these to the temples, the inner corners of the eyes, the eyebrows or the eyelids.

At Van Herpen, the mood was other-worldly, with flecks of silver leaf along the inner corners of the eyes and on the temples.
Image: Peter White/Getty Images

2. DIFFUSED METALLICA 

At Chanel, chrome was soft and diffused. Eyes were awash with a gunmetal silver shadow wrapped around the lash lines, diffused up to the brow bone, and then complemented with a generous dose of lashes, giving them a '60s feel. Apply a silver cream eyeshadow to the entire lid to act as a base for a saturated colour payoff. Layer with a shimmer silver shadow and finish off with generous lashings of mascara plus individual lashes to add volume.

At Chanel, the chrome look was soft and diffused to focus attention on the eyes.
Image: Supplied/Chanel

3. ALIEN SKIN

At Annakiki, the look leant towards an alien, futuristic mood. Skin glistened as if lightly layered with a silvery gloss, while eyes were undefined and stark. Keep coverage light and sheer by mixing foundation with a hydrating serum or a liquid highlighter. Skip the sculpting and contouring with this look and add dimension with a cream highlighter with silvery undertones applied to the high planes of the face, cheekbones, nose bridge, forehead and temples.

Annakiki's futuristic look.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Wireimage

THE KIT

  1. Dream SQNS Chunky Glitter in Superstar R125 dreamsqns.com
  2. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice in Cold Hearted R540
  3. Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Purrrl R690
  4. MAC Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm 15ml R460
  5. NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser in Alaska R965
  6. Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette R1,350

