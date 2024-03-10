What are your tips for achieving a super-polished makeup look for parties, special occasions and so on?
For me, what is very trendy is blush, like shiny luminous blush, very glowy.
I think it’s easiest to reproduce because blush is easier to do than eyes. Do a perfect, luminous complexion and then add lots of blush, very luminous blush, with just mascara and a gloss, I think that’s very trendy.
I think what is outdated is a glittery eye, the trend is to have the shine on the cheeks and to have this highlighted and powerful look, but sparkling eyes look is quite outdated, it’s like contouring.
Contouring is quite outdated, we are more into this no-makeup makeup. For celebrities, I would say Kim Kardashian was very popular regarding the [contouring] trend but now it’s more Hailey Bieber.
I would recommend using a highlighting blush, and don’t be hesitant to put on a lot of blush as long as the rest is quite soft. Frosty, icy lips is also quite popular. To achieve this, I would advise you use a lip balm first, then use a shiny powder, like an eyeshadow, and layer on top of the lip balm, because the glitter will stick onto the lip balm — and then finish with a gloss. It’s very beautiful, very highlighted.
How would one update a glittery lid if one wanted to do one? Glossy lids can be really beautiful. But I would advise you to first use a sparkling eyeshadow and then gloss it on top. But be careful about the amount of gloss you use.
Don’t put too much gloss, otherwise it’s going to leak or drip, so just put a bit and then tap it onto the lid. narscosmetics.co.za
BEAUTY NEWS | What’s new, and what’s so last season
From stellar scents to makeup that beats the heat, a new month calls for new beauty additions — and we have the perfect suggestions
OLFACTORY BUZZ: SCARLET STARLETS
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Blame it on awards season, but we’re giving our fragrance arsenal the red carpet treatment with these stellar scent additions.
Bvlgari Allegra Baciami EDP 100ml, R4,810 arcstore.co.za
Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R5,500 skins.co.za
Image: Supplied
BRAND TO KNOW: HELLO SUNDAY
Just because the autumn season is on its way, it’s no excuse to let your sunscreen game slip. Keep sun protection a top priority all year round with the newly launched UK brand, Hello Sunday, which makes light work of sun protection.
Available exclusively at Clicks, Hello Sunday’s multifunctional, SPF-enriched skincare and makeup formulas are cruelty-free and 100% vegan, offering the highest sun protection from UVA, UVB rays, blue light, infrared and pollution.
From face masks, mists and serums to makeup primers, add any of these colourful helpers to your arsenal.
Image: Supplied
ASK THE EXPERT: CHARLY BARBIER
Want your makeup to beat the heat? Education & artistry director for NARS Cosmetics, shares how to level up your coverage game... plus the trend you need to know.
What are your key tips to humidity-proof makeup during a heatwave? I would use a different kind of foundation and that’s why I think Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is so popular here [in South Africa] because it is transfer-proof and humidity-proof.
It’s going to keep your skin perfect throughout the day. In a humid or hot climate, it’s important to choose the right coverage or foundation, that’s the first thing. The second thing is to use the right amount of powder as well.
Some people think that just because you use a lot of powder, it will keep your skin better throughout the day. But it won’t, because with humidity, if you use too much powder, your skin rejects it and doesn’t look good.
So the most important part is to powder the forehead and the nose, but keep the other zones as bare as possible, because the less texture you have, the better your skin will look throughout the day. If you put too much product, because of humidity, sebum and the heat, your skin just can’t breathe, and it just pushes everything that’s on it. So that’s why it doesn’t look good. What I recommend is to just use good product but not too much — less is more.
Image: Supplied
What are your tips for achieving a super-polished makeup look for parties, special occasions and so on?
For me, what is very trendy is blush, like shiny luminous blush, very glowy.
I think it’s easiest to reproduce because blush is easier to do than eyes. Do a perfect, luminous complexion and then add lots of blush, very luminous blush, with just mascara and a gloss, I think that’s very trendy.
I think what is outdated is a glittery eye, the trend is to have the shine on the cheeks and to have this highlighted and powerful look, but sparkling eyes look is quite outdated, it’s like contouring.
Contouring is quite outdated, we are more into this no-makeup makeup. For celebrities, I would say Kim Kardashian was very popular regarding the [contouring] trend but now it’s more Hailey Bieber.
I would recommend using a highlighting blush, and don’t be hesitant to put on a lot of blush as long as the rest is quite soft. Frosty, icy lips is also quite popular. To achieve this, I would advise you use a lip balm first, then use a shiny powder, like an eyeshadow, and layer on top of the lip balm, because the glitter will stick onto the lip balm — and then finish with a gloss. It’s very beautiful, very highlighted.
How would one update a glittery lid if one wanted to do one? Glossy lids can be really beautiful. But I would advise you to first use a sparkling eyeshadow and then gloss it on top. But be careful about the amount of gloss you use.
Don’t put too much gloss, otherwise it’s going to leak or drip, so just put a bit and then tap it onto the lid. narscosmetics.co.za
3 OF THE BEST: BLUSH CRUSH
Image: Supplied
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
From wigs to plaits: Behind the seams of ‘Blood and Water’
Skin flooding vs skin streaming? A look at which works for you
Q&A | Don't put Vaseline in your eyes: facts about TikTok's latest beauty trend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos