The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

BEAUTY NEWS | What’s new, and what’s so last season

From stellar scents to makeup that beats the heat, a new month calls for new beauty additions — and we have the perfect suggestions

10 March 2024 - 00:00 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

OLFACTORY BUZZ: SCARLET STARLETS

A new month calls for some new beauty staples to add to your arsenal, from scents to sunscreen, blush and all.
A new month calls for some new beauty staples to add to your arsenal, from scents to sunscreen, blush and all.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Blame it on awards season, but we’re giving our fragrance arsenal the red carpet treatment with these stellar scent additions.

  1. Surprisingly soft and delicate despite its rich notes, this scent created as founder Mona Kattan’s love letter to oud, is guaranteed to have everyone talking — and for good reason. With a soft, sweet, almost floral composition, it gradually wafts up to meet your nose throughout the day — like a little olfactory treat, with notes of vanilla sugar, praline, pear, saffron, Bulgarian rose, Cashmere wood, oud and musk. Kayali Oudgasm Vanilla Oud 36 EDP 50ml, R3,065 arcstore.co.za
  2. This fragrance is the Ferrari of “special occasion scents” that’s sure to add a little spark to the seemingly mundane.  With a passionate exclamation of Baciami or “Kiss me” for its name — its deep red, jewel-like bottle and amber-floral juice is addictive and romance-inducing, with notes of gardenia accord and vanilla essence. 

    Bvlgari Allegra Baciami EDP 100ml, R4,810 arcstore.co.za
  3. Inspired by nightlife and nocturnal duality, this scent will match that energy and keep you feeling confident. An intense, oud gourmand fragrance, it settles seamlessly into the skin. It's perfect when needing to make a lasting impression, with notes of bergamot, saffron, cassis, praline, plum, papyrus and upcycled patchoud. 

    Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R5,500 skins.co.za

3 of the best: The soft and delicate Kayali Oudgasm Vanilla Oud, night life and nocturnal duality-inspired Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum and the romance-inducing Bvlgari Allegra Baciami EDP.
3 of the best: The soft and delicate Kayali Oudgasm Vanilla Oud, night life and nocturnal duality-inspired Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum and the romance-inducing Bvlgari Allegra Baciami EDP.
Image: Supplied

BRAND TO KNOW: HELLO SUNDAY 

Just because the autumn season is on its way, it’s no excuse to let your sunscreen game slip. Keep sun protection a top priority all year round with the newly launched UK brand, Hello Sunday, which makes light work of sun protection.

Available exclusively at Clicks, Hello Sunday’s multifunctional, SPF-enriched skincare and makeup formulas are cruelty-free and 100% vegan, offering the highest sun protection from UVA, UVB rays, blue light, infrared and pollution.

From face masks, mists and serums to makeup primers, add any of these colourful helpers to your arsenal. 

Charly Barbier, education & artistry director for NARS Cosmetics, shares tips on how to level up your coverage game.
Charly Barbier, education & artistry director for NARS Cosmetics, shares tips on how to level up your coverage game.
Image: Supplied

ASK THE EXPERT: CHARLY BARBIER 

Want your makeup to beat the heat? Education & artistry director for NARS Cosmetics, shares how to level up your coverage game... plus the trend you need to know.

What are your key tips to humidity-proof makeup during a heatwave?  I would use a different kind of foundation and that’s why I think Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is so popular here [in South Africa] because it is transfer-proof and humidity-proof. 

It’s going to keep your skin perfect throughout the day. In a humid or hot climate, it’s important to choose the right coverage or foundation, that’s the first thing.  The second thing is to use the right amount of powder as well.

Some people think that just because you use a lot of powder, it will keep your skin better throughout the day. But it won’t, because with humidity, if you use too much powder, your skin rejects it and doesn’t look good.

So the most important part is to powder the forehead and the nose, but keep the other zones as bare as possible, because the less texture you have, the better your skin will look throughout the day.  If you put too much product, because of humidity, sebum and the heat, your skin just can’t breathe, and it just pushes everything that’s on it.  So that’s why it doesn’t look good. What I recommend is to just use good product but not too much — less is more.

The Everyday Hello Sunday’s multifunctional, SPF-enriched skincare and makeup formulas are cruelty-free and 100% vegan, offering the highest sun protection from UVA, UVB rays, blue light, infrared and pollution.
The Everyday Hello Sunday’s multifunctional, SPF-enriched skincare and makeup formulas are cruelty-free and 100% vegan, offering the highest sun protection from UVA, UVB rays, blue light, infrared and pollution.
Image: Supplied

What are your tips for achieving a super-polished makeup look for parties, special occasions and so on?

For me, what is very trendy is blush, like shiny luminous blush, very glowy. 

I think it’s easiest to reproduce because blush is easier to do than eyes. Do a perfect, luminous complexion and then add lots of blush, very luminous blush, with just mascara and a gloss, I think that’s very trendy.

I think what is outdated is a glittery eye, the trend is to have the shine on the cheeks and to have this highlighted and powerful look, but sparkling eyes look is quite outdated, it’s like contouring.

Contouring is quite outdated, we are more into this no-makeup makeup.  For celebrities, I would say Kim Kardashian was very popular regarding the [contouring] trend but now it’s more Hailey Bieber. 

I would recommend using a highlighting blush, and don’t be hesitant to put on a lot of blush as long as the rest is quite soft. Frosty, icy lips is also quite popular. To achieve this, I would advise you use a lip balm first, then use a shiny powder, like an eyeshadow, and layer on top of the lip balm, because the glitter will stick onto the lip balm — and then finish with a gloss. It’s very beautiful, very highlighted.

How would one update a glittery lid if one wanted to do one?  Glossy lids can be really beautiful. But I would advise you to first use a sparkling eyeshadow and then gloss it on top. But be careful about the amount of gloss you use. 

Don’t put too much gloss, otherwise it’s going to leak or drip, so just put a bit and then tap it onto the lid. narscosmetics.co.za

3 OF THE BEST: BLUSH CRUSH

Three of the best. Left to right: Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in WattaBrat, Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Blush Water-Fresh Blush in Light Peach, and NARS Blush in OrgasmX.
Three of the best. Left to right: Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in WattaBrat, Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Blush Water-Fresh Blush in Light Peach, and NARS Blush in OrgasmX.
Image: Supplied
  1. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in WattaBrat R935 arcstore.co.za
  2. Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Blush Water-Fresh Blush in Light Peach 15ml R1,120 woolworths.co.za
  3. NARS Blush in OrgasmX R760 arcstore.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From wigs to plaits: Behind the seams of ‘Blood and Water’

We speak to the head make-up artist from the local smash hit to find out what went into crafting the beauty looks in the latest season
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Skin flooding vs skin streaming? A look at which works for you

A deep dive into this year's top beauty regimes and how they can help you
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Q&A | Don't put Vaseline in your eyes: facts about TikTok's latest beauty trend

Can Vaseline really help quell watery eyes?
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Halala, Tyla! Your Grammy win heralds the dawn of a new African cultural ... Lifestyle
  2. Too long to the next big vaycay? Take a mini-break at The Kingdom Resort Travel
  3. IN PICS | See what got voted the world’s most unforgettable landmarks Travel
  4. Princely sum: Pig's portrait of Harry fetches R50,000 Lifestyle
  5. RECIPE | Make dombolo and more with The Lazy Makoti’s versatile dough Food

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'