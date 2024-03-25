Romance has a 'fiercely modern attitude' at H&M this autumn

Take the autumn by storm with romantic modern tailoring and biker-inspired accessories from H&M's latest collection, available at select H&M stores and online from Superbalist.

The brand's covetable autumn/winter collection takes its cue from the romanticism of the Baroque era but is firmly rooted in the here and now. The long lines of power suits and leggings contrast with billowing volume in ruffled hems, oversized tie-neck tops and wide-leg trousers. Transparency is key, evoking a sensual spirit and employing lingerie details in a new way. Set against sleek faux leather or decorative details, the look is both streamlined and opulent.