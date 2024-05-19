The world of aesthetics has seen a rise in treatments among men as more males seek to improve their appearance and search for the elusive fountain of youth.
Dude, where’s my brotox?
The quest for eternal youth is on the rise as male aesthetic treatments and age prevention routines become common
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
The world of aesthetics has seen a rise in treatments among men as more males seek to improve their appearance and search for the elusive fountain of youth.
Once thought to be a women-only area, men are jumping on the bandwagon as the world not only becomes more accepting of men wanting to look their best, and participating in aesthetic treatments and self-care, but increased pressure on appearance from social media and virtual work meetings has also become a contributing factor.
We chatted to Dr Alek Nikolic, aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, who shared his insights on the rise in male-focused aesthetic treatments.
Why are more and more men turning to aesthetic treatments? There are several reasons. It is becoming more socially acceptable for men to have treatments, and males are also starting to realise they can look the same on the outside as they feel on the inside. They are also being urged by their female counterparts who are having treatments done.
Tell us more about the “brotox” trend and why is it a popular choice for men? The term “brotox” is a fun play on words to reference the rise in popularity of botulinum toxin injections and other cosmetic treatments among men to enhance and elevate their appearance. It has become more acceptable for men to seek and undergo cosmetic treatments, with Gen Z and Millennials more likely to focus on self-care and self-improvement than previous generations. Men are realising that looking after one’s health includes looking younger. Additionally, the advent of male celebrities being more open about certain treatments has allowed men to explore cosmetic treatment possibilities.
What are some of the most requested aesthetic treatments among men, and what are some of the most common concerns men are treating? Botulinum toxin to treat frowns, crow's feet and hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating. Soft tissue fillers to help with jawline definition, enhancing chins and under-eye bags. Dermapen to assist with skin regeneration and chemical peels ideal for exfoliation, brightening and hydrating the skin. At my practice I have seen a slow increase in men requesting lip filler, mostly due to the thinning of the lips and genetic differences between the upper and lower lip. For example, someone may have been born with a very thin lower or upper lip.
What key do's and don'ts should one consider before getting any aesthetic treatment done? I believe the most important thing to consider is to do research before embarking on cosmetic treatments. It is important to find a medical practitioner who will deliver natural results, will not feminise male patients, and has experience in treating male patients. When you have made a consultation, be clear about what your final results should look like and discuss all your skin and face concerns with the doctor. Ask for before and after photos. These are not always available as most patients, and specially men, are private and do not want their treatment photos to be displayed. Before a treatment, avoid all blood thinners as these can increase the chance of bruising. This includes pain killers, anti-inflammatories, vitamin C and omegas. Never have cosmetic treatments if in the four weeks leading up to the treatment you have had any dental work, had seen the oral hygienist, had a new medical condition diagnosed, had any type of vaccine, or had an illness such as flu, sore throat, sinusitis and so on.
What advice would you give men considering aesthetic treatments for the first time? I would advise anyone considering aesthetic treatments to do their research, consult with qualified medical doctors, and consider all aspects of the procedure, including their desired results, before proceeding. I also recommend consulting with a practitioner who understands the male face and regularly treats men.
What are some of the newest treatments/innovations in male aesthetics we should know about? I believe the current popular treatments will lead the trend for the future, including jawline definition, eyelid rejuvenation, neck lift, nasal rejuvenation, chin augmentation, liposuction and male breast reduction.
Image: Supplied
