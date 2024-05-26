Tailored to perfection

Sebo Caraci Marobela takes locals and visitors alike on a colourful and uplifting tour of Jozi’s fashion district, the expedition culminating in a gorgeous bespoke outfit for each participant

Like most people who love Joburg, Sebo Caraci Marobela was born elsewhere — in his case, in Phalaborwa, Limpopo. The town borders Kruger National Park, and he has fond childhood memories of hearing radio news reports about occasional great escapes from the park — two elephants spotted outside the gate, or a lion on the run. “I thought everyone grew up like that,” he says. I suppose when you grow up so close to the wild, the urban jungle that is Joburg seems a tad less intimidating. ..