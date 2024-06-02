The K-beauty effect

How has the SA market been receiving K-Beauty brands and were there any challenges in building up a consumer base? When we launched in 2017, K-beauty was very much a niche market segment, and customers were more interested in makeup than skincare. But the popularity of skincare in general and K-beauty in particular has exploded over the last few years, in part due to the desire to wear less makeup and ensure skin is healthy long term, as well as social media platforms like TikTok making it more accessible to a larger audience. Both women and men prioritise the condition of their skin now, and K-beauty has a reputation for high quality, effective products at reasonable prices.

What are some of the biggest K-beauty trends right now that we should know about? Double cleansing has always been a cornerstone of the K-beauty routine, but oil cleansers in particular are having a moment, with many discovering how great they are at cleansing the skin of makeup and sebum. Uniquely Korean ingredients such as snail mucin and centella asiatica are still popular, and hydrating toner pads are trending too thanks to their ability to leave skin with a healthy glow while also being easy to use.

Which K-Beauty brands are most popular among SA consumers? Brands such as Cosrx and Klairs have been consistently popular for years, while more recently emerging brands like Anua, Beauty of Joseon, and Skin1004 have been frequently requested by customers this year.

For someone new to K-Beauty, what are some key tips or guidelines for shopping K-beauty? What should you look for and what should you avoid? The most important thing is to start slowly rather than overwhelming your skin with a multi-step routine. Focus on the basics like a good cleanser, serum and SPF first and then add any additional items such as toners and sheet masks later if your skin needs them. We have authentic customer reviews on our website as it’s always helpful to see what others think about popular products. It’s important to not buy products simply because they’re trending, but rather to assess if your skin needs them or whether they will work for your skin type. Also, be sure to shop at reliable retailers who sell authentic products and check with them where they source their products.

What are the top three K-beauty products that you swear by? Some consistently popular products that I love and that seem to work well for most people are the Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Power Essence, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Beauty of Joseon Rice and Probiotics SPF 50 Sunscreen. glowtheory.com