Sprinkle a little sweetness this Father’s Day with these splurge-worthy sorbet treats
Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection is a visual feast of chocolate, pistachio, vanilla, sweet pastels and textures found in a patisserie. As musician Tyler, The Creator lent his creative touch as an extension to long-time friend, collaborator and men’s creative director, Pharrell William, the collection is an artful display of savoir-faire and craftsmanship. Playful, artistic and ultra-cool, the capsule merges preppy sophistication with dandy dressing, championed by Tyler, The Creator and Williams. From collegiate knitwear, classic chinos, leather varsity jackets to golf-inspired pieces fashioned from grass-green Damier pattern; expect trans-seasonal silhouettes and reimagined Louis Vuitton accessory icons, such as trunks and mini cross-body golf bags, donning a Craggy monogram as the emblem of the collection, hand-drawn by Tyler, The Creator.
- Mango shirt R599 Superbalist
- Knit sweater R699 Woolworths
- Poplin trousers R1,099 Zara
- H&M oversized shirt R569 Superbalist
- Indoor sneaker R1,099 Adidas
- Crossbody bag R399 Zara
- New balance sneaker R6,499 Court Order
- Loewe Esencia EDP Pour Homme 100ml R4,645 Arc Store
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla R490 Arc Store
- Byredo Flavoured Lip Balm in Bergamotte de Bahia R1,090 Skins
- Off-White Solution No. 7 EDP 50ml R2,080 Skins
- Sunglasses R1,480 Chimi
- Versace sunglasses R2,540 Sunglass Hut
16 OF THE BEST: SORBET SPOILS
- Crossbody bag R399 Zara
- H&M oversized shirt R569 Superbalist
- H&M sweater R429 Superbalist
- Indoor sneaker R1,099 Adidas
- Knit sweater R699 Woolworths
- Mango shirt R599 Superbalist
- New balance sneaker R6,499 Court Order
- Pleated trousers R1,299 Zara
- Poplin trousers R1,099 Zara
- Sunglasses R1,480 Chimi
- Versace sunglasses R2,540 Sunglass Hut
- Byredo Flavoured Lip Balm in Bergamotte de Bahia R1,090 skins.co.za
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla R490 arcstore.co.za
- Loewe Esencia EDP Pour Homme 100ml R4,645 arcstore.co.za
- Off-White Solution No. 7 EDP 50ml R2,080 skins.co.za
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega Mushroom Dark Spot Corrector Serum 50ml R1,390 edgars.co.za
STOCKISTS
- Adidas adidas.co.za
- Arc arcstore.co.za
- Chimi chimionnline.com/za
- Court Order courtorder.co.za
- Edgars edgars.co.za
- Skins skins.co.za
- Sunglass Hut za.sunglasshut.com
- Superbalist superbalist.com
- Woolworths woolworths.co.za
- Zara zara.com/zara