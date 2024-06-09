The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Sprinkle a little sweetness this Father’s Day with these splurge-worthy sorbet treats

09 June 2024 - 00:00 By NOKUBONGA THUSI and Yoliswa Myaluza
Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection, is a visual feast of sweet pastels and textures found in a patisserie.
Image: Supplied/ Louis Vuitton/Luis Perez

Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection is a visual feast of chocolate, pistachio, vanilla, sweet pastels and textures found in a patisserie. As musician Tyler, The Creator lent his creative touch as an extension to long-time friend, collaborator and men’s creative director, Pharrell William, the collection is an artful display of savoir-faire and craftsmanship. Playful, artistic and ultra-cool, the capsule merges preppy sophistication with dandy dressing, championed by Tyler, The Creator and Williams. From collegiate knitwear, classic chinos, leather varsity jackets to golf-inspired pieces fashioned from grass-green Damier pattern; expect trans-seasonal silhouettes and reimagined Louis Vuitton accessory icons, such as trunks and mini cross-body golf bags, donning a Craggy monogram as the emblem of the collection, hand-drawn by Tyler, The Creator.

louisvuitton.com

Keep it candy coated.
Image: Supplied
  1. Mango shirt R599 Superbalist
  2. Knit sweater R699 Woolworths
  3. Poplin trousers R1,099 Zara
  4. H&M oversized shirt R569 Superbalist
Accessorise.
Image: Supplied
  1. Indoor sneaker R1,099 Adidas
  2. Crossbody bag R399 Zara
  3. New balance sneaker R6,499 Court Order
  4. Loewe Esencia EDP Pour Homme 100ml R4,645 Arc Store
Beauty must-haves for him.
Image: Supplied
  1. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla R490 Arc Store
  2. Byredo Flavoured Lip Balm in Bergamotte de Bahia R1,090 Skins
  3. Off-White Solution No. 7 EDP 50ml R2,080 Skins
Eyewear.
Image: Supplied
  1. Sunglasses R1,480 Chimi
  2. Versace sunglasses R2,540 Sunglass Hut

16 OF THE BEST: SORBET SPOILS

  1. Crossbody bag R399 Zara
  2. H&M oversized shirt R569 Superbalist
  3. H&M sweater R429 Superbalist
  4. Indoor sneaker R1,099 Adidas
  5. Knit sweater R699 Woolworths
  6. Mango shirt R599 Superbalist
  7. New balance sneaker R6,499 Court Order
  8. Pleated trousers R1,299 Zara
  9. Poplin trousers R1,099 Zara
  10. Sunglasses R1,480 Chimi
  11. Versace sunglasses R2,540 Sunglass Hut
  12. Byredo Flavoured Lip Balm in Bergamotte de Bahia R1,090 skins.co.za
  13. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla R490 arcstore.co.za
  14. Loewe Esencia EDP Pour Homme 100ml R4,645 arcstore.co.za
  15. Off-White Solution No. 7 EDP 50ml R2,080 skins.co.za
  16. Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega Mushroom Dark Spot Corrector Serum 50ml R1,390 edgars.co.za

STOCKISTS

