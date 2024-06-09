Sprinkle a little sweetness this Father’s Day with these splurge-worthy sorbet treats

Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection is a visual feast of chocolate, pistachio, vanilla, sweet pastels and textures found in a patisserie. As musician Tyler, The Creator lent his creative touch as an extension to long-time friend, collaborator and men’s creative director, Pharrell William, the collection is an artful display of savoir-faire and craftsmanship. Playful, artistic and ultra-cool, the capsule merges preppy sophistication with dandy dressing, championed by Tyler, The Creator and Williams. From collegiate knitwear, classic chinos, leather varsity jackets to golf-inspired pieces fashioned from grass-green Damier pattern; expect trans-seasonal silhouettes and reimagined Louis Vuitton accessory icons, such as trunks and mini cross-body golf bags, donning a Craggy monogram as the emblem of the collection, hand-drawn by Tyler, The Creator.

