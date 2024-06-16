The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Young at heart

From youthful androgyny to exaggerated classics, eclectic personal style rules on the street.

16 June 2024 - 08:17 By Yoliswa Myaluza
Look 1

Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene

1. H&M Studio blazer R3,299 Superbalist

2. Benlee boxing shorts R510 Traininn

3. Shoulder bag R2,159 Samsonite

4. Strap sandal R1,399 Zara

Look 2

Image: Edward Berthelot

1. H&M cardigan R369 Superbalist

2. Leather shorts R899 Zara

3. Leather bag R8,895 Michael Kors

4. Ballerina flats R449 Woolworths

Look 3

Image: Edward Berthelot

1. Stripe shirt R799 Old Khaki

2. Denim short R2,699 G-Star

3. Leather bag R799 Superbalist

4. Ballerina heels R899 Zara

Look 4

Image: Naomi Rahim

1. Pringle jersey R999 Bash

2. Rokh pleated skirt R9,233 Farfetch

3. Cross body bag R500 Cotton On

4. Leather loafers R1,399 Steve Madden 

Look 5

Image: Daniel Zuchnik

1. Ripped cardigan R1,299 Zara

2. Tracksuit pants R850 Puma

3. Boxdene bag R1,199 Aldo

4. Dr Martens loafers R3,552 Farfetch

Look 6

Image: Claudio Lavenia

1. Polo sweatshirt R839 Zara

2. Wide-leg jean R4,299 Diesel

3. Foschini oversized bag R599 Bash

4. Steve Madden loafer R1,609 Superbalist

