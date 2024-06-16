1. H&M Studio blazer R3,299 Superbalist
Young at heart
From youthful androgyny to exaggerated classics, eclectic personal style rules on the street.
Look 1
Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene
1. H&M Studio blazer R3,299 Superbalist
2. Benlee boxing shorts R510 Traininn
3. Shoulder bag R2,159 Samsonite
4. Strap sandal R1,399 Zara
Look 2
Image: Edward Berthelot
1. H&M cardigan R369 Superbalist
2. Leather shorts R899 Zara
3. Leather bag R8,895 Michael Kors
4. Ballerina flats R449 Woolworths
Look 3
Image: Edward Berthelot
1. Stripe shirt R799 Old Khaki
2. Denim short R2,699 G-Star
3. Leather bag R799 Superbalist
4. Ballerina heels R899 Zara
Look 4
Image: Naomi Rahim
1. Pringle jersey R999 Bash
2. Rokh pleated skirt R9,233 Farfetch
3. Cross body bag R500 Cotton On
4. Leather loafers R1,399 Steve Madden
Look 5
Image: Daniel Zuchnik
1. Ripped cardigan R1,299 Zara
2. Tracksuit pants R850 Puma
3. Boxdene bag R1,199 Aldo
4. Dr Martens loafers R3,552 Farfetch
Look 6
Image: Claudio Lavenia
1. Polo sweatshirt R839 Zara
2. Wide-leg jean R4,299 Diesel
3. Foschini oversized bag R599 Bash
4. Steve Madden loafer R1,609 Superbalist
