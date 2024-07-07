9 Must-have additions to beat the chill

Put your winter fragrance wardrobe into high gear and splurge a little on the latest creation from Creed, Queen of Silk.

Inspired by the lustrous, precious quality of silk and how it feels on skin, this refined amber floral scent is literally “as smooth as silk”.

Opening up with a delicious fruitiness of passion fruit that bursts off the skin, the scent profile quickly settles as Chinese osmanthus and magnolia take over.

Despite comprising heady, aromatic notes of Javanese patchouli, tuberose; saffron and incense; the fragrance surprises as it settles softly and seamlessly, creating an elegant, warm and additive trail on the skin, thanks to base notes of cedar, agarwood, myrrh, ambroxan and Madagascan vanilla.

Creed Queen Of Silk EDP 75ml, R6,980.

skins.co.za