BEAUTY NEWS
9 Must-have additions to beat the chill
Winter is no match for these nine must-have beauty additions to protect, hydrate, revive and soothe
SPLURGE ON, QUEEN OF SILK
Put your winter fragrance wardrobe into high gear and splurge a little on the latest creation from Creed, Queen of Silk.
Inspired by the lustrous, precious quality of silk and how it feels on skin, this refined amber floral scent is literally “as smooth as silk”.
Opening up with a delicious fruitiness of passion fruit that bursts off the skin, the scent profile quickly settles as Chinese osmanthus and magnolia take over.
Despite comprising heady, aromatic notes of Javanese patchouli, tuberose; saffron and incense; the fragrance surprises as it settles softly and seamlessly, creating an elegant, warm and additive trail on the skin, thanks to base notes of cedar, agarwood, myrrh, ambroxan and Madagascan vanilla.
Creed Queen Of Silk EDP 75ml, R6,980.
ADD TO CART: KYLIE COSMETICS
Rise and shine! We can now keep up with Kylie Jenner on local shores as Kylie Cosmetics finally launches in SA, available exclusively at ARC. Whether you have been a fan since 2015, when the beauty mogul launched the brand with three Kylie Matte Lip Kits, a collection of liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners or are just getting into what all the hype is about — there is a product for everyone. From best-selling lip products, skincare and foundations to fragrance, enjoy iconic products such as Kylash Volume Mascara or the newly launched Power Plush Longwear Foundations, available in 40 shades. Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Foundation in 10N 30ml, R785; Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara in 001 Black, R565.
BRAND TO KNOW: PAULA'S CHOICE
We’re not ones to gatekeep so when murmurs about cult skincare brand Paula’s Choice launching in SA circulated — we couldn’t wait to share. A beloved brand since its conception in 1995 by Paula Begoun, the brand’s origins are inspired by Begoun’s own skin struggles with eczema and acne and is now trusted by many for being kind to skin, especially for those with skin conditions, its science-backed formulations and transparent approach.
Packed with antioxidants, skin-replenishing, and skin-restoring ingredients, you can now shop for cult favourites, available exclusively online, like the Clinical 20% Niacinemide Treatment and the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, an icon that sells every six seconds globally, thanks to its pore-unclogging, oil-controlling and glow-giving properties. Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 118ml, R895; Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment 20ml, R1,395.
FOUR OF THE BEST: LIP SERVICE
Keep lips chap-free with these “good-enough-to-eat” textured, hydrating and protective lip saviours.
- Fenty Skin Hydrating & Strengthening Lip Oil in Melon 5.6ml, R590. arcstore.co.za
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in 10 Plum 7ml, R450. clarins.co.za
- MAC Lip Scrubtious in Candied Nectar 15ml, R485. maccosmetics.co.za
- Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips Lip Balm SPF50 15ml, R100. clicks.co.za
FOUR WINTER-FIGHTING TREATMENTS
Aesthetic medicine specialist, and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, Dr Alek Nikolic shares the best skin treatments to combat the winter chill:
- Skin boosters — Commonly known as “injectable moisturisers”, there has been a new wave of hyaluronic acid injectable skin boosters, which can be used on the face, neck, hands and chest. They are different from dermal fillers as they are used to increase hydration, stimulate collagen and elastin, improve fine lines, smooth skin texture and provide a more youthful glow, without volumising the face. Expect some downtime in the form of small bruising and visible bumps under the skin where the skin booster is deposited, which disappear after eight to 12 hours.
- Intense pulsed light (IPL) treatments — IPL skin rejuvenation is a non-surgical, non-invasive and almost painless skin treatment, making it ideal for people wanting to get rid of pigmentation or signs of ageing. This treatment adds an instant glow to your complexion which can be beneficial during the colder months when skin is dull. This is an ideal treatment to get done during the colder winter months as patients need to avoid sun exposure after the treatment, as it could lead to increased hyperpigmentation. The IPL device has settings that are controlled by a chip that ensures that the exact chosen light intensity gets transmitted for a specific skin type. Once the IPL pulses the light wavelength, the skin absorbs the light energy which is converted into heat, causing an inflammatory response that stimulates collagen and elastin, brightens skin tone and smoothes skin texture.
- Superficial chemical peels — Superficial medical chemical peels are extremely popular due to their zero to low downtime, and as a result they are often referred to as “lunchtime peels”. These chemical peels will not leave your skin red and flaking, but instead you will walk out with soft, hydrated, plump and glowing skin. Superficial chemical peels are ideal for gentle exfoliation, brightening and hydration, which is essential during winter. But remember, not all chemical peels are equal. Different ingredients or acids are used in different peels, which affects how deep the chemical penetrates and what effects they have on the skin.
- Micro-needling devices — Micro-needling is especially effective in reducing stubborn acne scars by gently disrupting adhesions and fibrosis beneath the skin’s surface. Additionally, it’s known to address acne, diminish scarring and regulate oil production, providing a holistic approach to skincare that’s ideal for combating winter skin woes.