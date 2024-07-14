How have you found expressing your sexy side as a new mother? It’s not always the same. Some days you feel ultraconfident, especially when you’ve done the work and you’ve lost the weight. But a lot of mothering is hormonal and exhausting. It’s never-ending. Once you enter the realm of motherhood, it’s for life. But it’s a journey of discovery, and I’m absolutely enjoying it.
Do you feel fashion is doing enough for moms to feel sexy and fun? You know, I think it is. We live in a world where we love to complain about what’s not being done, what’s not there, what’s not for me. But my advice would be to go where you are seen and celebrated. There are so many options that cater to different people — not just moms, but people of all shapes, sizes and skin tones. All of it is being catered for in this day and age, if we are honest. Rihanna made it so OK for us to show our bellies. As Africans, that’s something that’s so taboo, but she made it a fashion statement. For so long, we wanted to cover them up, because they’re so sacred, but showing them to the world is such a beautiful way to celebrate yourself as a mother.
What is a lesson motherhood has taught you, and which you carry throughout your life and career? Absolutely nothing matters outside yourself. Literally nothing. We focus so much on the external, and having a child brings you back towards yourself, because it’s just you and your baby. You realise how important it is to protect that. Metaphorically, you could look at that as your mental health — your peace, your family — and you protect it. Protect your faith and defend it.
Nomalanga Shozi’s life in the fab lane
The actress tells us about how she feels drawn to express herself with beautiful things, as well as the challenges that come with being a super-stylish mom
You used to get your head shaved a lot as a child. Has that influenced your love for fashion and beauty? My parents never allowed me to grow my hair because they didn’t want me to be obsessed with beauty. But look at me now — I’m utterly obsessed with beauty and hair!
Obsessed, or just in love with personal expression? No, babe — it’s an obsession, but with a little need to express myself. You can always tell what type of mood I’m in based on how I look. I’m just that type of person. My need to express myself just contributed to my obsession. I grew up so fascinated with the world of hair and beauty, especially because I was not allowed to dabble in it. But now that I can, it’s literally all I do.
Take us back to that moment you fell in love with fashion and beauty. What was it like? FTV! Do you remember FTV? It was fashion television. I also fell in love with the world of fashion from watching Kimora Lee Simmons’ Life in the Fab Lane and Jerseylicious. Those two used to play back to back. I loved how they used to express themselves with their hair and their nails, as well as the teasing and the hairspray. It was all incredible because it was a world I was not clued up on. My mom was actually super-modest, so she was not the kind of lady who bought a lot of makeup, but she had all these great clothes. My first love — fashion — came from my mom. Come payday, we knew we were going to go buy a new outfit for my mom so she could slay all the other teachers in the school.
Your style has evolved over the past couple of years. How would you describe it? It’s just how I feel. Someone else could describe it better than I can, because if I see something and I like it, I just try it out. It’s all expression.
Local designers are taking over on a global scale. What have you observed about the accessories and clothing they are creating? Go, team! I think we need more South Africans who speak that way when they do things abroad, because it’s important for other South Africans to have that attention. If people go out there and say they love South African fashion, others are going to go and Google “South African fashion” and see the likes of MaXhosa, Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, and even Wanda Lephoto. The more we talk about local fashion, the more the rest of the world does too.
Do you have a favourite? No ... I think they all make me feel different things. Thebe Magugu makes me feel like a rich woman. Wanda Lephoto makes me proud of my culture and where I come from. I draw a lot of inspiration from his graphics. Viziers gives me that oh-so luxe, oh-so aspirational feeling. Rich Mnisi just makes me feel like a bad, dirty b**ch!
You get to be a fashion chameleon. Exactly! I don’t have favourites, but I have favourite things about all of them and how they make me feel.
5 OF THE BEST
As seen on Nomalanga, makeup artist Alex Botha shares her top must-have beauty products
