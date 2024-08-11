Removing fashion’s blind spot
When Meagan Adonis lost her sight at 22, she at first went through all the stages of grief and loss. But she came back swinging, finding her passion in fashion and determined to advocate for the rights of people living with disabilities
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Being a woman in society is usually a multifaceted role, as it often means juggling a career, being a mother and loving spouse, fulfilling lifelong dreams and ambitions, as well as having enough time for yourself. This is tricky for anyone, so imagine doing all this and also being blind...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.