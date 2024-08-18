The story behind Shamyra Moodley’s journey to becoming an internationally acclaimed designer could easily be one distilled down to a fairy-tale. Some of the events that led to her brand Laani Raani reaching the towering building that is the Galeries Lafayette, could be seen as particularly magical. That is not to discount the years of exploratory design, hunting for scrap fabrics and free motion sewing on her own in her garage, of course.
GUGUBYGUGU, Earth Age, Laani Raani: Going for fashion gold
In the same way that Olympians winning gold are taking a tiny piece of Paris home, three South African designers are giving us a gold medal performance in France’s fashion capital
Image: Ayka Lux
GUGUBYGUGU by Gugu Peteni
The familiar “ding” of someone joining the Teams meeting, echoed through the empty conference room, followed by a warm, friendly voice greeting me from her studio in Pretoria. For a designer who had recently showcased her Spring/Summer 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week, Gugu Peteni was surprisingly down to earth.
Peteni launched her namesake brand GUGUBYGUGU in 2017 while working at Mohair South Africa as its in-house designer and retail manager. The nonprofit organisation, which seeks to support the development of the mohair industry, proved to be an unexpected experience that ultimately helped define the designer and her brand. With a focus on sustainability and experimental textiles, such as mohair and merino wool, the brand has released multiple collections, each with a deeply personal and culturally informed narrative.
Peteni, ever the forward-thinker, decided to see just how far she could push her boundaries, applying for the fourth edition of the Africa Fashion Up programme in January after initially missing the deadline in 2023. The pioneering competition aims to showcase the expansive creativity of African youth, allowing the final competitors access to mentorship and international business support from French luxury brand, Balenciaga, and the world-class HEC Paris Business School.
Chosen as one of four designers out of a pool of 200, Peteni had only a month to prepare her collection. “It was just a few weeks after finishing off South African Fashion Week, so we were still preparing to get that into production and stores. Now I had to shift and start conceptualising and being inspired, creating a whole new collection, and we usually take three months to foresee that process properly,” she said, laughing.
“I think I had everything set up in order just to move, so we cut a lot of the steps we usually do in production, not having that romanticised process of sitting with the sketch and then thinking: ‘No, this sleeve and that sleeve and this collar.’ It was manic and chaotic, but I think as creators, that’s when beauty is created. We’re built to react to adrenaline and challenge.”
Image: Retang Sebeka
Peteni’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Echoes of Self,” explores the nuanced complexities of humanity, making unexpected pairings that represent the contrasting layers of the human identity. Showcased at the Musée du Quai Branly in June, it wowed the panel of expert judges with loose, streetwear-inspired tailoring and abstract prints, earning Peteni the Best Young Designer Award.
Continuing her international victory tour, the designer is in the midst of creating a womenswear collection in collaboration with Jaguar and female empowerment platform #GiveHerACrown, which will be showcased overseas and then brought back to South Africa.
After creating a genderless brand with a masculine edge, Peteni is excited to celebrate women and the female form. An avid music enthusiast, she mentioned that the collection will be released with its own original soundtrack, featuring her twin sister, Bongi, and rapper Kearne Dragon. “It’s about women empowerment and she’s my twin sister. She embodies everything that is female and powerful and beautiful. The whole concept is also about moving away from identifying as African designers simply by an African aesthetic. We’re not trying to be like any other European brand. The essence of Africa will always be intertwined within our collection, but it’s within our capacity to do it however we want.”
@gugubygugu
Laani Raani by Shamyra Moodley
The story behind Shamyra Moodley’s journey to becoming an internationally acclaimed designer could easily be one distilled down to a fairy-tale. Some of the events that led to her brand Laani Raani reaching the towering building that is the Galeries Lafayette, could be seen as particularly magical. That is not to discount the years of exploratory design, hunting for scrap fabrics and free motion sewing on her own in her garage, of course.
After a six-year stint living in Ireland, the East London-born mom was in Cape Town, raising her young son and working on her fashion blog, Laani Rhani, when she received an invitation to a Marianne Fassler show that would alter the course of her life in the most unexpected and thrilling of ways.
Most people would look at a breastfeeding bra and consider it to be rather inappropriate attire to attend a fashion show and yet, as I listen to the accountant-turned-designer speak of her design process, the possibilities seem endless. Much like a magician, Moodley transformed the purely functional garment into a beautiful hessian masterpiece, complete with a matching skirt.
Sitting front row at the show, she found herself directly opposite one of the world’s most prolific fashion journalists, Suzy Menkes. Menkes approached her after the show, complimenting her on the design, noting, “One day I’m going to come back to Africa, and I’m gonna see your name in lights and write about you.”
As it turns out, receiving that kind of motivation from the world’s leading fashion critic was exactly what she needed. As of 2024, Moodley has accumulated an impressive array of accomplishments, and it is not hard to see why.
A year before Peteni, Moodley was chosen to participate in the Africa Fashion Up programme, showcasing her endlessly colourful and inspired designs in July 2023. After the show, and much to the far-too-humble designer’s surprise, the team from the luxury department store, Galeries Lafayette, called, asking to visit her at her tiny business hotel to see the pieces up close. Barely able to open her suitcase, let alone display her pieces, Moodley spread the garments across the couch in reception for what surely felt like an inspection. In less than 10 minutes, her joyful designs had the team convinced.
Image: Michelle Denan
With a passion to remain true to the sustainable, handcrafted nature of Laani Raani, she turned what could have been a purely commercial and distanced relationship on its head. Over the course of four months, Moodley worked closely with the team at Galeries Lafayette to design 55 pieces that not only resonated with the French consumer but continued to resonate with her.
“My pieces are very bespoke. They’re very sustainable. We don’t waste anything. I didn’t want to change my ethos or my ways of working just because it was for a big retailer, so I wanted to be very authentic,” she said.
While the creative powerhouse is carving a path for her own brand, her work opens the doors for other designers — allowing them to not only maintain sustainable business models, but also showcase the holistic joy of what it is to be African. “I want to create a painting... That’s what I feel like I’m doing, painting with fabric, and it’s a part of my lived experience which is mostly just that of an African. Its vibrancy, its colour, its joy, its music, its dance, its food. I want my brand to represent the diversity that exists in South Africa because that’s what makes something so special and beautiful.”
@laaniraani
www.laaniraani.com
Eearth Age by Ashley Wagner, Amy Kunz and Elektra Georgiadis
Image: Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com
Image: Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com
Millions of brands have been established over the course of human history, founded on the bases of monetisation, passion, necessity or any number of things. Earth Age, an eco-conscious fashion brand, was founded based on friendship.
Ashley Wagner, Amy Kunz and Elektra Georgiadis first conceptualised the brand in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, using the government-enforced downtime to pool their ideas and plan the foundations of a business grounded in the tenets of creativity, community and sustainability. “Each piece that leaves our studio is a testament to the power of the human touch. A work of art meticulously crafted from natural materials. Our designs are a symphony of contemporary aesthetics and delicate handwork, each detail echoing the unique essence of the fingertips that shaped it,” said Wagner, emphasising the values that form the core of the brand.
Only four years later, the brand has already made its way to a global platform after their eco-friendly, woven bucket hats were featured on the runways of Dior’s Summer 2025 Men’s show in Paris in June.
Earth Age was scouted, rather unexpectedly, by Christian Dior Couture’s designer and creative director Edward Crutchley while visiting The Watershed at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, where one of the brand’s two stores resides. The brand partnered with the creative director of both Dior Homme and Fendi womenswear, Kim Jones, and the renowned milliner Stephen Jones, whose headwear has graced the runways of a multitude of notable designers since 1979. Together, the Earth Age team and the two designers conceptualised a series of pastel, hemp and cotton bucket hats, complete with beads crafted by French ceramicist Yann Petillaut.
The collaboration speaks to the magnetic appeal of the slow fashion brand and its foundation of genuine values, traversing cultural boundaries in a global understanding of the value of local craftsmanship and creative partnerships.
@ourearthage
ourearthage.com
