The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Spring has sprung

Get ready to shake off those winter blues with these blooming good additions

01 September 2024 - 00:00 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Shake off those winter blues with these blooming good beauty additions.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Gallo Images

HAIR-ITAGE ARTISTRY 

Hair, fashion and heritage collide as global hair brand TRESemmé and South African fashion house MaXhosa Africa come together in a trailblazing partnership, announced at the recent All Hair All You campaign launch event.

TRESemmé and MaXhosa Africa’s partnership that is all about celebrating South African women and their crowning glory.
Image: Supplied

Coming off the back of a successful collaboration at this year’s MaXhosa Kulture Festival, it was only fitting that TRESemmé comes on-board as MaXhosa Africa’s official hair partner for all future local and international fashion weeks. A partnership that is all about celebrating South African women and their crowning glory, look forward to witnessing the perfect synergy between MaXhosa’s designs steeped in Xhosa culture and TRESemmé’s gravity-defying braided styles and hair artistry. tresemme.com

Hair, fashion and heritage collide as TRESemmé and MaXhosa Africa collaborate.
Image: Supplied

SPLURGE: ON A DATE 

Maison Margiela Replica fragrances are finally available in South Africa, and we’re wasting no time welcoming the balmy breeze of spring with its On A Date scent, that is literally summer in a bottle. Known for creating scents inspired by memories, this fruity floral scent hits the memory of a sunset date on a late summer’s evening overlooking the vineyards of Provence, right on the nose. With notes of bergamot, blackcurrant liquor accord, patchouli essence and rose petal essence, expect a juicy sweetness with the tartness characteristic of red grapes that slowly settles into a lively, warm yet sensual floral note of rose. Maison Margiela Replica On A Date EDT 100ml, R2,700, arcstore.co.za.

Maison Margiela Replica On A Date EDT 100ml, R2,700. arcstore.co.za
Image: Supplied
Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum 30ml, R769.95.
Image: Supplied

READY, SET... GLOW 

Your skin’s not a lost cause — you just don’t have Eau Thermale Avène’s Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum in your life. Kiss wrinkles, dull complexion and brown spots goodbye with this silky, cream-like, easy-glide serum designed to reawaken the skin’s radiance. Prepare for an immediate glow, from the first application, thanks to its three powerful active ingredients; dermatological Vitamin C (1.8% Vitamin Cg, which is equivalent to 20% Vitamin C) concentrated niacinamide, which repairs and prolongs the youthfulness of cells and Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to Retinol. Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum 30ml, R769.95.

THREE OF THE BEST: COLOUR REBOOT

The luxe, iridescent and brat-summer coded makeup additions you need to kick-start the season

  1. Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Solar Glow, R970.
  2. Byredo Makeup Eyeshadow 5 Colours in Syren, R1,500.
  3. Fenty Beauty Hot Cheeks Velour Blushlighter in Baked Peach, R640.
Three of the best.
Image: Supplied
