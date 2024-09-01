SPLURGE: ON A DATE
Maison Margiela Replica fragrances are finally available in South Africa, and we’re wasting no time welcoming the balmy breeze of spring with its On A Date scent, that is literally summer in a bottle. Known for creating scents inspired by memories, this fruity floral scent hits the memory of a sunset date on a late summer’s evening overlooking the vineyards of Provence, right on the nose. With notes of bergamot, blackcurrant liquor accord, patchouli essence and rose petal essence, expect a juicy sweetness with the tartness characteristic of red grapes that slowly settles into a lively, warm yet sensual floral note of rose. Maison Margiela Replica On A Date EDT 100ml, R2,700, arcstore.co.za.
Spring has sprung
Get ready to shake off those winter blues with these blooming good additions
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Gallo Images
HAIR-ITAGE ARTISTRY
Hair, fashion and heritage collide as global hair brand TRESemmé and South African fashion house MaXhosa Africa come together in a trailblazing partnership, announced at the recent All Hair All You campaign launch event.
Image: Supplied
Coming off the back of a successful collaboration at this year’s MaXhosa Kulture Festival, it was only fitting that TRESemmé comes on-board as MaXhosa Africa’s official hair partner for all future local and international fashion weeks. A partnership that is all about celebrating South African women and their crowning glory, look forward to witnessing the perfect synergy between MaXhosa’s designs steeped in Xhosa culture and TRESemmé’s gravity-defying braided styles and hair artistry. tresemme.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
READY, SET... GLOW
Your skin’s not a lost cause — you just don’t have Eau Thermale Avène’s Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum in your life. Kiss wrinkles, dull complexion and brown spots goodbye with this silky, cream-like, easy-glide serum designed to reawaken the skin’s radiance. Prepare for an immediate glow, from the first application, thanks to its three powerful active ingredients; dermatological Vitamin C (1.8% Vitamin Cg, which is equivalent to 20% Vitamin C) concentrated niacinamide, which repairs and prolongs the youthfulness of cells and Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to Retinol. Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum 30ml, R769.95.
THREE OF THE BEST: COLOUR REBOOT
The luxe, iridescent and brat-summer coded makeup additions you need to kick-start the season
Image: Supplied
