Country Road celebrates its iconic duffle bag

Australia's Country Road Group, a subsidiary of Woolworths Holdings Ltd, first entered the SA market 15 years ago. Since then, the Country Road brand has become a leader in fashion, homeware and sustainability, offering products that resonate with its legacy. One notable example is its signature duffle bag, which symbolises the brand's journey and enduring legacy.

The Country Road duffle bag, launched in the 80s, has carried the weight of first days, the excitement of weekends away and the thrill of adventures at home and abroad. It has long been known for its lasting craftsmanship and versatility. The bag is cherished in every market, serving as the perfect partner for a South African beach trip, a weekend away or everyday moments on the go.