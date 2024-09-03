Country Road celebrates its iconic duffle bag
Made to be loved and passed on to future generations, this versatile accessory is a timeless symbol of the brand's heritage
Australia's Country Road Group, a subsidiary of Woolworths Holdings Ltd, first entered the SA market 15 years ago. Since then, the Country Road brand has become a leader in fashion, homeware and sustainability, offering products that resonate with its legacy. One notable example is its signature duffle bag, which symbolises the brand's journey and enduring legacy.
The Country Road duffle bag, launched in the 80s, has carried the weight of first days, the excitement of weekends away and the thrill of adventures at home and abroad. It has long been known for its lasting craftsmanship and versatility. The bag is cherished in every market, serving as the perfect partner for a South African beach trip, a weekend away or everyday moments on the go.
To celebrate the iconic accessory, Country Road has launched the Made for Generations campaign, featuring iconic Australian talents such as supermodel and actress Gemma Ward and models Duckie Thot, Patrick Kremmer and Stella Hanan. This campaign honours the duffle bag’s legacy, while looking to the future: Country Road will continue to bring internationally inspired designs to SA customers.
From spring 2024, the brand is working to transition the duffle bag to Australian cotton verified by Oritain. This innovative process means the brand can trace the natural fibre’s origin, supporting better working conditions and improved environmental impact.
Kay Raidoo, country manager for Country Road Group SA says: “Celebrating the iconic duffle bag highlights its timeless design and all the journeys it has accompanied. As we honour its legacy, we remain dedicated to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that each duffle bag continues to symbolise adventure and style for generations to come.”
The duffle bag remains a symbol of the brand’s heritage, made to be loved and passed on to future generations.
This article was sponsored by Country Road.