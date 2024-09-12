The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

H&M’s Spring 2024 collection is a love letter to modern femininity

Romance meets strong tailoring in the brand’s stunning new selection of womenswear

19 September 2024 - 08:55
Breathe new life into your wardrobe with H&M's new Spring 2024 collection.
Image: H&M

H&M's Spring 2024 collection is a love letter to modern femininity, featuring a fresh colour palette of silver, light blue denim, white and ecru.

“This season, we were really inspired by the idea of rebirth, like the first flowers blooming. So while there’s a romantic side to the collection, we also wanted to channel a strong, tailored vibe and workwear touches that could breathe life into the fashion wardrobe,” says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer at H&M.

Now available at select H&M stores and online from Superbalist, the collection incorporates blouses, dresses and skirts with romantic volume, pintucks and flounces. There's timeless suiting that's tailored yet feels effortless to wear including not only blazers and trousers, but also waistcoats and hot pants. Power denim in the guise of 1990s shapes and soft, washed-out blues add some toughness, while a shiny silver A-line dress introduces a pop of energy.

Key pieces include a white minidress with balloon sleeves, ruching and drawstring details, a silver pencil skirt, a light denim shirt with body-skimming seams, and a white voluminous embroidered collarless blouse with wide cuffs. Chunky, bold jewellery in silver and gold tones completes the look.

Shop the H&M Spring 2024 collection in select H&M stores or online at Superbalist now.

This article was sponsored by H&M.

