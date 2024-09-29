The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week

29 September 2024 - 00:00
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent

In a riot of colour and pattern, South Africa’s award-winning designers Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa, Thebe Magugu and David Tlale presented their spring/summer 2025 collections on Friday at Paris Fashion Week (PFW)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rupert, whatever you do — rage, rage against the dying of the light Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country Lifestyle
  4. YOLISA MKELE | Time for Gen Z to take up slack for worrying about state of the ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Ouftit’, ‘Will & Harper’: 5 Things to stream this week Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18