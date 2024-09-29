That’s so brat: ‘365 party girl’ hairstyles to jump-start summer
Get ready for the sun-drenched days ahead with these trending looks for your locks
The Trend: Brat-coded
The Inspiration: Charli XCX, 2000s party-girl era, Y2K fashion, 1990s punk-grunge
As seen at: United Colours of Benetton, JordanLuca
It’s Charli XCX’s world, and we’re all living in it. ICYMI, “brat” no longer refers to a spoiled child or Barbie’s modern doll rival — it’s the latest aesthetic all girls want to sport this season. As the global fascination with brat-girl summer continues, spawned by the British pop star’s latest album Brat and her unapologetic party-girl aesthetic, the runways and streets are following suit. Inspired predominantly by the Y2K fashion era, along with a splash of 1990s punk-grunge, the brat-girl aesthetic is about embracing your inner “365 party girl” by way of all things messy and cool, not to mention the official brat calling card — acid green. Think smudgy, slept-in makeup; glossy, undone lips; tousled, sweated-out hair; and washes of acid green on eyelids, lash lines and nails. As seen at United Colours of Benetton and on musician Billie Eilish and assorted street sartorialists, hair makes a standout statement when it’s fearlessly dyed in varying shades of green — from Chartreuse acid to neon. At JordanLuca, hair leant towards grungy cool-girl territory, a signature look for Charli XCX herself, with models sporting locks that appeared textured, tousled and slightly sweated-out, with a partially damp finish.
FOUR WAYS TO WEAR IT
1. Go acid green: This may not be for everyone, but for diehard brat girls who wish to fully embrace the trend, it’s a must to go green. Take the plunge and go for a full head of green locks, or dip your toes in the brat side of life with green highlights or an ombré style. Make sure to consult a professional hairdresser to achieve the perfect dye job and maintain your hair’s health.
2. Y2K spiky buns: Channel edgy, cool Y2K energy like a true brat girl with spiked buns and updos. A simple style to create, but packing a punch when it comes to attitude, a spiky bun is never complete without two face-framing braids for the ultimate Y2K touch. A great style for layered hair, start by slicking the hair back into a medium-height ponytail. Wrap the hair into a bun, pulling out some pieces to create a spiked look, and fix in place with a couple blasts of hairspray.
3. Snap clips nostalgia: Relive your millennial youth as snap clips make their resurgence in honour of the brat-girl aesthetic. No longer just the clips used by school kids, snap clips — and particularly silver ones — are given an editorial refresh when overloaded in sleek buns or loose hair. The key is not to overthink it — the more clips, the better. Keep placement along the hairline or messily scattered at different angles over the entire head, stopping in line with the ears.
4. Claw clips: Another hair accessory staple of the 2000s, claw clips scream “brat energy”. They’re great when accompanied by a messy bun, but try not to be too neat with them. Avoid having the hair looking too carefully placed in the claw clip, and rather go for a bun that looks as if it’s been quickly flicked up and assembled after a sweaty night out, with tousled pieces casually falling out of the clip.
THE KIT
- Moroccanoil Frizz Control Intense Smoothing Serum 50ml R670
- L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-In Mask 100ml R480
- Ghd Perfect Ending Final Fix Hairspray 75ml R250
- Snap Hair Clip Set, R70, Galaxy & Co bash.com
- Colab Original Dry Shampoo 200ml R120
- Claw Clip R80 lovisajewellery.co.za