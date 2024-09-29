The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

That's so brat: '365 party girl' hairstyles to jump-start summer

Get ready for the sun-drenched days ahead with these trending looks for your locks

29 September 2024
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
The brat-girl aesthetic is all about embracing your inner '365 party girl'.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

The Trend: Brat-coded

The Inspiration: Charli XCX, 2000s party-girl era, Y2K fashion, 1990s punk-grunge

As seen at: United Colours of Benetton, JordanLuca

It’s Charli XCX’s world, and we’re all living in it. ICYMI, “brat” no longer refers to a spoiled child or Barbie’s modern doll rival — it’s the latest aesthetic all girls want to sport this season. As the global fascination with brat-girl summer continues, spawned by the British pop star’s latest album Brat and her unapologetic party-girl aesthetic, the runways and streets are following suit. Inspired predominantly by the Y2K fashion era, along with a splash of 1990s punk-grunge, the brat-girl aesthetic is about embracing your inner “365 party girl” by way of all things messy and cool, not to mention the official brat calling card — acid green. Think smudgy, slept-in makeup; glossy, undone lips; tousled, sweated-out hair; and washes of acid green on eyelids, lash lines and nails. As seen at United Colours of Benetton and on musician Billie Eilish and assorted street sartorialists, hair makes a standout statement when it’s fearlessly dyed in varying shades of green — from Chartreuse acid to neon. At JordanLuca, hair leant towards grungy cool-girl territory, a signature look for Charli XCX herself, with models sporting locks that appeared textured, tousled and slightly sweated-out, with a partially damp finish.

FOUR WAYS TO WEAR IT 

1. Go acid green: This may not be for everyone, but for diehard brat girls who wish to fully embrace the trend, it’s a must to go green. Take the plunge and go for a full head of green locks, or dip your toes in the brat side of life with green highlights or an ombré style. Make sure to consult a professional hairdresser to achieve the perfect dye job and maintain your hair’s health.

Hair makes a standout statement when it's fearlessly dyed in varying shades of brat green.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

2. Y2K spiky buns: Channel edgy, cool Y2K energy like a true brat girl with spiked buns and updos. A simple style to create, but packing a punch when it comes to attitude, a spiky bun is never complete without two face-framing braids for the ultimate Y2K touch. A great style for layered hair, start by slicking the hair back into a medium-height ponytail. Wrap the hair into a bun, pulling out some pieces to create a spiked look, and fix in place with a couple blasts of hairspray.

Channel edgy, cool Y2K energy like a true brat girl with spiked buns and updos.
Image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

3. Snap clips nostalgia: Relive your millennial youth as snap clips make their resurgence in honour of the brat-girl aesthetic. No longer just the clips used by school kids, snap clips — and particularly silver ones — are given an editorial refresh when overloaded in sleek buns or loose hair. The key is not to overthink it — the more clips, the better. Keep placement along the hairline or messily scattered at different angles over the entire head, stopping in line with the ears.

Relive your youth by wearing snap clips, which have made a comeback in honour of brat-girl aesthetic.
Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

4. Claw clips: Another hair accessory staple of the 2000s, claw clips scream “brat energy”. They’re great when accompanied by a messy bun, but try not to be too neat with them. Avoid having the hair looking too carefully placed in the claw clip, and rather go for a bun that looks as if it’s been quickly flicked up and assembled after a sweaty night out, with tousled pieces casually falling out of the clip.

Channel brat energy with the must-have accessory of the 2000s - a claw clip.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

THE KIT 

  1. Moroccanoil Frizz Control Intense Smoothing Serum 50ml R670
  2. L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-In Mask 100ml R480
  3. Ghd Perfect Ending Final Fix Hairspray 75ml R250
  4. Snap Hair Clip Set, R70, Galaxy & Co bash.com
  5. Colab Original Dry Shampoo 200ml R120
  6. Claw Clip R80 lovisajewellery.co.za
Six of the best.
Image: Supplied

