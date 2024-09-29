That’s so brat: ‘365 party girl’ hairstyles to jump-start summer

The Trend: Brat-coded

The Inspiration: Charli XCX, 2000s party-girl era, Y2K fashion, 1990s punk-grunge

As seen at: United Colours of Benetton, JordanLuca

It’s Charli XCX’s world, and we’re all living in it. ICYMI, “brat” no longer refers to a spoiled child or Barbie’s modern doll rival — it’s the latest aesthetic all girls want to sport this season. As the global fascination with brat-girl summer continues, spawned by the British pop star’s latest album Brat and her unapologetic party-girl aesthetic, the runways and streets are following suit. Inspired predominantly by the Y2K fashion era, along with a splash of 1990s punk-grunge, the brat-girl aesthetic is about embracing your inner “365 party girl” by way of all things messy and cool, not to mention the official brat calling card — acid green. Think smudgy, slept-in makeup; glossy, undone lips; tousled, sweated-out hair; and washes of acid green on eyelids, lash lines and nails. As seen at United Colours of Benetton and on musician Billie Eilish and assorted street sartorialists, hair makes a standout statement when it’s fearlessly dyed in varying shades of green — from Chartreuse acid to neon. At JordanLuca, hair leant towards grungy cool-girl territory, a signature look for Charli XCX herself, with models sporting locks that appeared textured, tousled and slightly sweated-out, with a partially damp finish.