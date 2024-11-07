H&M’s Summer 2024 collection is ‘a celebration of incredible energy’
This season’s look is all about confidence and drama with voluminous silhouettes and bold prints inspired by the Brazilian Modernism movement
Long live summer days, sultry nights, and the fashion that goes with them.
Drawing inspiration from the Brazilian Modernism movement, H&M has put effortless silhouettes and bold prints at the heart of its Summer 2024 collection, available now at selected H&M stores and online from Superbalist.
[The Summer 2024 collection] feels powerful and confident, but there’s also this sensuality that feels very nowEliana Masgalos, H&M concept designer.
The look is graphic and vivid, organic yet strong, with eye-catching modern knitted kaftans and crochet pieces that have a raffia effect, sun dresses in voluminous maxi-shapes, flowy tiered sleeveless minidresses and matching sets inspired by the warmth, energy and rich culture of Brazil. A sophisticated colour palette of black, white, beige, greige and red is accented with shades of green, from moss to pistachio.
“The flowy kaftans, voluminous dresses and skirt or short sets in the collection are relaxed, so we upped the drama with eye-catching prints in organic shapes and playing with volume — it feels powerful and confident, but there’s also this sensuality that feels very now,” says Eliana Masgalos, H&M concept designer.
In swimwear, bandeau pieces, crochet knit bikinis, triangle tops and tie-up details reign supreme. Accessories include chunky gold-tone jewellery, earrings and necklaces inspired by seashells and coral, beads, raffia hats and bags, thong sandals, braided slip-ons, and scarves and sarongs in prints that match the clothes.
The accompanying womenswear campaign was the artistic vision of Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and stars models Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai and Devyn Garcia.
“It was a great pleasure and joy to go to Brazil to shoot the H&M Summer 2024 campaign. It’s always special to create at home. Being immersed in nature and surrounded by so much beauty was essential to capturing the essence of the collection — it’s a celebration of this incredible energy, like a breeze of an endless summer,” says Pavarotti.
Shop the H&M Spring 2024 collection in select H&M stores or online at Superbalist now.
