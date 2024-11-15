‘Levi’s Curvy range speaks to me on a whole new level’: Nomzamo Mbatha

Since then, Levi’s has expanded the Curvy range to include fits that adapt to every woman’s style: the Curvy Super Skinny, Curvy High-Rise Super Skinny, Curvy Straight and Curvy Flare. Despite the innovation in style, the core fabric and comfort-focused design remain as consistent as ever, delivering a timeless fit that hugs the body in all the right places, without that frustrating gaping at the waist.

For its latest Curvy campaign, Levi’s wanted to to reintroduce the product with a new face who would resonate with South African women, bringing both style and substance to a fit designed to celebrate every curve — and Nomzamo Mbatha was the perfect choice.

Known for passionately advocating for body positivity and self-acceptance, the A-list actress and producer embodies the spirit of the Levi’s Curvy woman, bringing a genuine perspective to the campaign.

“Levi’s is an iconic brand that’s been shaping culture for decades. But this Curvy range? It speaks to me on a whole new level,” says Mbatha.

“I’ve always been a curvy woman, especially after hitting a growth spurt, and finding jeans that fit has been a challenge. I wanted something that not only embraces my shape, but makes me feel confident and beautiful. That’s why Levi’s has always stood out to me. It’s an honour to partner with a brand that gets it.