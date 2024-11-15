‘Levi’s Curvy range speaks to me on a whole new level’: Nomzamo Mbatha
The actress is delighted that the brand ‘gets it’ when it comes to creating inclusive fashion that celebrates women’s curves
The first Levi’s denims designed to celebrate a curvy body were launched in 2006, inspired by the brand’s research into what South African women really wanted from a pair of jeans.
As fabric evolved, the range was reimagined and the Levi’s Curvy collection was launched in 2011, featuring high-quality, soft-stretch materials that keep their shape and sculpt to every curve — giving women the signature Curvy fit they know and love today.
Since then, Levi’s has expanded the Curvy range to include fits that adapt to every woman’s style: the Curvy Super Skinny, Curvy High-Rise Super Skinny, Curvy Straight and Curvy Flare. Despite the innovation in style, the core fabric and comfort-focused design remain as consistent as ever, delivering a timeless fit that hugs the body in all the right places, without that frustrating gaping at the waist.
For its latest Curvy campaign, Levi’s wanted to to reintroduce the product with a new face who would resonate with South African women, bringing both style and substance to a fit designed to celebrate every curve — and Nomzamo Mbatha was the perfect choice.
Known for passionately advocating for body positivity and self-acceptance, the A-list actress and producer embodies the spirit of the Levi’s Curvy woman, bringing a genuine perspective to the campaign.
“Levi’s is an iconic brand that’s been shaping culture for decades. But this Curvy range? It speaks to me on a whole new level,” says Mbatha.
“I’ve always been a curvy woman, especially after hitting a growth spurt, and finding jeans that fit has been a challenge. I wanted something that not only embraces my shape, but makes me feel confident and beautiful. That’s why Levi’s has always stood out to me. It’s an honour to partner with a brand that gets it.
“When we launched the Curvy campaign, it sparked such an interesting conversation about what’s considered curvy, and I loved seeing those discussions unfold. It was a chance to unpack different perspectives and embrace diversity. We’re breaking barriers and making inclusivity fashionable.”
While Mbatha’s a fan of the entire Levi’s Curvy collection, she’s quick to name her favourite style as being the Curvy High-Rise Super Skinny jeans. “They enhance everything! I feel comfortable, confident and never have to worry about whether there’s gaping or underwear showing when I sit down. Plus, they’re so flattering and elongating.
“This partnership with Levi’s really reflects my personal style,” Mbatha says. “I’m all about staying casual, feeling comfortable, and keeping it effortless, especially when I’m offstage or running around to events. I love embracing my tomboy side with jeans and a tee, but as a curvy girl, I can still switch it up with a tucked-in blouse and feel super cute.”
This article was sponsored by Levi’s.