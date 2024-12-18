Soft serve topping

The Trend: Return to millennial pink

The Inspiration: Candy floss, soft serve textures, rose quartz, Machine Gun Kelly

As seen at: Dhruv Kapoor, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace

Millennials have been taking a virtual beating from Gen Zs recently on social media with trends designed to express how “uncool” millennials are now. As the millennial vs Gen Z war continues, it seems that millennials have secured a win for the team when it comes to hair trends, as millennial pink makes its comeback. With the influence of Barbie Core that dominated last year pink is still making an impact, but now steps away from the bold, saturated fuchsia and leans into the softer mood of millennial blush pink, made popular back in 2015. While pink hair is nothing new in the greater scheme of things, it’s experiencing a resurgence and gender-fluid renaissance. A shade that in the past had been polarising due to its exclusive association to femininity and with phrases like “real men wear pink” that challenged which gender could wear it, it’s no wonder that the delicate hue garners attention whenever it’s used. During the pandemic, pink locks served as a lifeline of hope and comfort, as pink is said to represent and induce feelings of calm and healing, according to colour theory. A colour associated with the heart chakra in the body, it can help evoke energies and feelings of self-care, love, compassion and self-acceptance. Seen among female celebrities such as Karol G, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox, male celebrities are also following suit with the likes of musicians Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West and actor Evan Mock turning to a soft, dusty washes of rose quartz pink as their hair colour of choice.