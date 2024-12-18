Soft serve topping
Step into your soft-boy era as a touch of muted pink is the hair colour du jour this season
The Trend: Return to millennial pink
The Inspiration: Candy floss, soft serve textures, rose quartz, Machine Gun Kelly
As seen at: Dhruv Kapoor, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace
Millennials have been taking a virtual beating from Gen Zs recently on social media with trends designed to express how “uncool” millennials are now. As the millennial vs Gen Z war continues, it seems that millennials have secured a win for the team when it comes to hair trends, as millennial pink makes its comeback. With the influence of Barbie Core that dominated last year pink is still making an impact, but now steps away from the bold, saturated fuchsia and leans into the softer mood of millennial blush pink, made popular back in 2015. While pink hair is nothing new in the greater scheme of things, it’s experiencing a resurgence and gender-fluid renaissance. A shade that in the past had been polarising due to its exclusive association to femininity and with phrases like “real men wear pink” that challenged which gender could wear it, it’s no wonder that the delicate hue garners attention whenever it’s used. During the pandemic, pink locks served as a lifeline of hope and comfort, as pink is said to represent and induce feelings of calm and healing, according to colour theory. A colour associated with the heart chakra in the body, it can help evoke energies and feelings of self-care, love, compassion and self-acceptance. Seen among female celebrities such as Karol G, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox, male celebrities are also following suit with the likes of musicians Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West and actor Evan Mock turning to a soft, dusty washes of rose quartz pink as their hair colour of choice.
THREE WAYS TO WEAR IT
Chill out with laid-back, low maintenance haircuts in this season’s most demure shade.
1. TWO-TONED PINK
Just because you’re going pink on your head, doesn’t mean the curtains (or beard) have to match the drapes. If you have facial hair, ditch dyeing all your hair to match and instead, lean into your hair and beard not being the same colour. Try a soft pink fade cut paired with a dark beard, or pair sorbet pink locks with bleached-out brows.
2. GROWN FLUSH
Not 100% sold on the pink hair movement but don’t want to feel left out? Take your cue from Evan Mock and dabble in pink territory without committing fully by going for subtle pink highlights or frosted tips that look like a pink dye job that has grown out. Make sure to always consult a professional hairdresser and bleach hair ends blonde before going for a soft pink that almost looks faded out.
3. PINK BUZZ
Trust us, nothing is cooler than a pink buzz cut. The juxtaposition between the typically bad boy staple haircut and wash of pink softness gives it a contrast that is not only cool but looks good on everyone. Go for a simple buzz cut with a pastel pink dye job or add a graphic statement by way of stencilled shapes, turning your buzz cut into an attention-grabbing work of hair-art.
THE KIT
- Kérastase Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect Protective Shampoo System 250ml R570
- Moroccanoil Purple Treatment 50ml R695
- Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector 100ml R820
- Climaplex Moisture & Repair Conditioner 400ml R182
- Fusion Labs Trichotin Hair Regenisis R590