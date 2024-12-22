THE DAZZLING SOCIALITE
Look 4 — Victoria Beckham
If there was ever a cool girl of the party season, this would be her. With a natural flair for fashion, risk-taking and always being the most stylish in the room, she’s likely to mix deconstructed masculine suiting with soft, diaphanous, skin-revealing feminine pieces. Whether dancing in a club or at a secret-location mansion party, her dazzling aura is perfectly complemented by this opulent, solar-floral scent profile with notes of coconut water, bergamot, pink pepper, incense trio, solar jasmine, sandalwood cream, musk and cedarwood essence.
Rabanne Fame Eau De Parfum Intense 80ml R3,025, edgars.co.za
Party season: pair the ideal fragrance with the right look
From yacht parties, clubs to black-tie affairs; match your fragrance to your party mood
Image: Victor Virgile/Getty Images
THE PARTY PRINCESS
Look 1 — Chloe
Delicate, effortlessly elegant and with an angelic charm, this woman is as captivating as this scent inspired by the fragile beauty of nature’s frost flower. With an affinity for clean, well-crafted silhouettes that catch the eye with intricate ruffles, asymmetrical lines or pleated details, she likes to be understated but never boring. Expect to find her fluttering though brunches, garden parties or exclusive yacht escapes with this crystalline yet juicy floral scent, with notes of lychee, pink pepper, peony, vanilla, sandalwood and white musk emanating from her skin.
Aqualis Fleur de Glace EDP 100ml R4,710, skins.co.za
Image: Marco Mantovani/Getty Images
THE MAGNETIC DIVA
Look 2 — Blumarine
A daring, playful trendsetter who exudes a magnetic, goddess-like power, this woman is never afraid to shine, whether it’s at a disco à la Studio 54 or a cocktail party. With a love for mixed metals, resplendence, curve-moulding silhouettes and unapologetic, divine femininity, she will love this marine floral scent from Jean Paul Gaultier. Clad in the iconic Gaultier conical corset, this bottle (and fragrance) is definitely something she would wear with notes of salt, lily and meringue.
Jean Paul Gaultier Gaultier Divine EDP 100ml R3,290, woolworths.co.za
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
THE SOIRÉE SIREN
Look 3 — Armani Privé
Black-tie affairs, strictly dress-coded parties and gala dinners are this woman’s forte — and for good reason — she does opulence so well. A lover of a painstakingly beaded gown that looks casually thrown on, she wears luxury with ease and is perfectly suited to the oriental floral scent of this Yves Saint Laurent gem. With the contrast of icy, masculine lavender and warm, free-spirited orange blossom, this scent has a super-feminine allure with notes of bergamot, aldehydes, mandarin orange, lavender, vanilla and amber.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre L’Absolu Platine EDP 90ml R4,200, arcstore.co.za
Image: Estrop/Getty Images
Image: Estrop/Getty Images
THE DEMURE MAXIMALIST
Look 5 — Schiaparelli
This woman knows a thing or two about turning heads, thanks to her ability to surprise and delight the senses with her classic style that always features a twist. Think a modest black suit or dress layered with a work-of-art corset or artistic details. The perfect match to her bold party persona, this Kayali scent is unadulterated opulence, drawing inspiration from a love of oud and Middle Eastern fragrance layering. Expect a sweet yet intense scent profile with notes of vanilla sugar, praline, saffron, oud, Bulgarian rose, cashmere wood and musk.
Kayali Oudgasm Vanilla Oud 36 EDP 50ml R3,065, arcstore.co.za
