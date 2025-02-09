Romance goes goth

OLFACTORY BUZZ: FLORAL FANTASY

Say it with roses (or gardenias) as floral scents with a twist make for the perfect Valentine’s gift this season.

1. Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau De Parfum Intense 100ml R3,815

If grand gestures of love are more your style, show your devotion with this luminous scent from Dolce & Gabbana that pays homage to Italian design and craftsmanship with notes of orange blossom, vanilla and hazelnut.

2. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia EDP 100ml R2,800

For the quintessential lover-girl, this scent is a reiteration of a classic that is perfect for the hopeless romantic with its sweet, fruity-floral notes of pear blossom accord, white gardenia, jasmine absolute, red berries, patchouli and brown sugar accord.

3. Acqua Di Parma Luce Di Rosa EDP 100ml R4,300

Definitely not your average rose scent (and neither will the person you gift it to be), Luce Di Rosa is a unique floral woody with a zesty opening and spicy rose softness with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, rose Bulgaria oil geranium, cedarwood, black pepper and guaiacum wood.

4. Tom Ford Rose Prick EDP 50ml R6,900

Prickly and spicy yet feminine, this chypre-floral scent, inspired by Tom Ford’s private rose garden, is perfect for the unconventional romantic with its ode to a thorny rose, thanks to notes of Bulgarian rose, Sichuan pepper, turmeric, May rose, Turkish rose, patchouli and tonka bean.