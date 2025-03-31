YOUR WEEKLY STARS March 31 - April 6

ARIES
March 21 — April 19
That final decision you were hoping for could be delayed for a while. Don’t fight it. The universe knows what it’s doing — and any contracts signed before mid-April (earliest) will probably come unstuck. So cool it until you know what’s going on. Your social life, meanwhile, is about to get a boost. Ignore any attempts at interference from the family — but move slowly anyway. There’s no rush to make commitments. The only rush is for you to rediscover your inner giggle.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
It’s not so much your health as your self-esteem that’s taken a knock. But since you’re learning a spot of humility along the way, this is not such a bad thing. And don’t sweat. The mood will lift as quickly as it descended. While you’re waiting, do as little as possible. Foreign travel, for example, could prove to be more trouble than it’s worth. So if you must go somewhere, pick a place that’s close to home. And try to smile. By April 13 you’ll understand what it was all for.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Spend an afternoon watching a moronic movie and giggling like an idiot. You’re taking yourself far too seriously, and this is one of those times when too much control will start to feel like a noose. Then, when you’ve convinced yourself that you are no longer personally responsible for saving the world, have a rethink about your real desires. There’s no rush. As someone said, how do we know the dolphins want to be saved? Everything has its time and its own cycles. These are yours. Pay attention to the signs.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
Of course, it’s always fabulous to convince yourself that you were right all along. But when the end result is loneliness, you’ll start wondering how much you really care about the boring details. Try focusing instead on keeping your relationship alive and happy. And remember that the minute you take someone for granted is when they stop giving you what you want. Not that this is entirely your fault. Your planets have lost the plot. Everything will be better after April 13.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Needing friends? Get in touch with the folks who supported you in the past. They haven’t forgotten you — and you’ll be needing a team to keep you going for a while. By mid-April, you’ll be ready to go it alone again (if you must) — but for now, take what you can get. And while you’re at it, watch the finances. Your judgment is not at its best, so don’t make any decisions you don’t have to. Changes are coming. Relax and let the energies come to you. You’ll know which ones are right for you.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
You’re doing that whole “disappointment” thing again, aren’t you? And the joke is that, while you’re feeling sorry for yourself, your friends are wondering what they can do to help. But since you’re being so secretive, they’re having a hard time figuring you out. So get off that rickety high horse of yours and talk to them. And while you’re there, take a closer look at the family. Those “under the carpet” problems are going to need a attention soon.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
The planets of communication and relationships are almost back on track (April 13), which means your life can nearly put itself back in the running. After all, as you know, when it comes to love, you need all the help you can get. Not that you’re not lovable, by any means. It’s just that love is a spontaneous, intuitive thing — something you know very little about. So now you’ve got help — from planets that understand your particular brand of weirdness. Accept with thanks.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
If you’re having drama at work, it’s probably because the circumstances are changing and the workers are feeling insecure. Don’t join that band. You’re going to have stubborn refusals, angry outbursts and wild threats — and that’s just from the parking attendants. Try to distance yourself until everyone’s calmed down. It’s not up to you to fix their problems, nor is it a good idea to join the fray. Besides, the planets are finally sorting themselves out. By mid-April, everyone will be in a better mood.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Prepare for frustrations of an ongoing nature. One minute, you’re boarding a plane to exotic destinations — and the next, you’re hunting for your luggage in Shanghai. Same for marketing ventures, legal matters and anything to do with love. However, this is not a train smash. What you’re looking at is a slight delay in those huge plans you’ve been making. By April 13, the worst will have passed and you’ll still be here. Grinning smugly.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
If you’re trying to get someone to sign an agreement — or even just see things your way, forget it. Just when you think you have it all figured out, something new will come up. Which doesn’t mean you should give up. It’s simply telling you to wait until mid-April before signing anything new. Meanwhile, try for a meaningful introspection. Are you using a partnership for a quick fix, or to get someone else to do the dirty work? Are you pretending to care about someone just to avoid being alone? Naughty.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
You’ll have to watch what you say this week — or your “hilarious” remarks will backfire noisily. Just remember: communications are insane until April 7. And relationships are off until April 13. In short: prepare to be misunderstood. And keep an open mind, before the confusions start to damage your reputation. Also, if you’re thinking about donating to charities, find out where the money goes. It may simply be landing up in the boss’s bank account.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Don’t be surprised if the job trips you up all of a sudden — just when you thought you had a few people on your side, too. And try especially hard to stay calm when the entire building seems to be conspiring against you. In fact, until mid-April, expect everything to go wrong and you might be in for a few surprising treats. For now, refuse to take any of this personally. The universe has to test you occasionally, just to keep you on your toes. Next month will be far more useful.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS March 31 - April 6
Image: 123RF/khomkrit
Your Chart
Nkandle Dhlomo (April 28 1987, Gqeberha, 10.30pm)
Sun sign: Taurus
Moon Sign: Taurus
Rising Sign: Capricorn
It’s true that you’re going through one of the most difficult times of your life — but to be honest, you’re doing your very best to make it worse. The fact is, over the next few years, you’ll be tested by the universe — pushed again and again until you find your way. You are destined to be extremely successful, provided you follow a few basic rules.
First, you’re far too impatient, always rushing to the end before you’ve created foundations for the beginning. Second, you’re stubborn and unwilling to take advice. You’re always far too concerned about your image, and hate asking for help.
So no, there’s no need for you to hand over the reins. If you’re so determined to be the boss — and you’d be good at it — you’ll have to develop greater trust in yourself. Your instincts are superb, when you can move away from your ego. So, here’s the plan: slow down, understand that each point of progress is an end in itself; get advice (you don’t have to take it); and think about a partner. Be honest: you love to bounce your ideas off people you respect. You’ll just have to learn to trust someone as much as you’re slowly learning to trust yourself. Best of luck.
