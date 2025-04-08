A sparkling seat at The Pink Table as Brutal Fruit goes for global domination

We sat down with Van den Bosch to chat about the announcement and what we can expect from The Pink Table this year.
What is the Pink Table and what can we look forward to this year?
First and foremost, I'll tell you what it's not. It's not only a brand campaign. What it is, is an evolution and elevation of Spritzer Saturday. With that, it's also a global movement. We want to create spaces for genuine connection and we want to create a space where women can unashamedly show up and take a seat at the table, exactly as they are. The global movement celebrates that way of being, where you can be multidimensional, you can be bold yet tender, ambitious yet content or fierce yet fun. That's what we want our ladies to feel. At the end of the day, you can show up and be exactly as you are.
Are there any plans for The Pink Table to go beyond the brunch experience and expand into other forms?
Only the future can tell. What I can say about The Pink Table, and one thing I love about it, is that it's not constrained to being something that takes place at a certain time on a Saturday. Look at us, it's Wednesday and we're having an amazing time. It's a bit more flexible and can be quite a force. The other thing I love about it is that it’s truly a global movement because we've established ourselves in other markets. We are firmly established in Brazil, the UK and China. Not many people know this, and we’re taking the Pink Table to these markets. We want to keep evolving and continually try to impress and reward our Besties.
What do you hope the Besties will bring to The Pink Table, and what do you hope they take away from it?
I hope they take home that this was for them. When we decided what this would look like and what the vision would look like, they were such an integral part of how we made this come to life. This symbolises our affirmation of our Besties. Their passion and authenticity has helped us transcend to be a global brand. What I hope they'll bring is their authentic selves. I hope they bring a love for wanting to connect, to be seen, heard and celebrated exactly as they are because they belong.
Why have you chosen to align The Pink Table with Paris Fashion Week and what details can you share?
We want pink tables all over the world, more cities, more countries, more pink tables. We want to grow the movement, and what better way to culminate all of that than in one city where we can fly people from different countries to experience an amazing few days at Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of October. We'll also be giving two lucky consumers the opportunity to join us. I can't give details of the agenda in Paris but there will definitely be fashion, food, lifestyle and amazing experiences where people can go and belong. What I love about it is that it's us living our brand. We're giving access to those who desire something beautiful and classy. What better city to do it in than the city of love and light.
A sparkling seat at The Pink Table as Brutal Fruit goes for global domination
SA’s favourite luxury spritzer is headed to Paris Fashion Week 2025 after inaugural launches
Image: Supplied
Fans of the popular Brutal Fruit Spritzer Saturday Brunches will be happy to know that, come October, they could be meeting up with their besties in Paris as Brutal Fruit announces The Pink Table, a revolutionary global movement celebrating the power of women connecting.
Set to showcase at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, The Pink Table is an elevation of the iconic Spritzer Saturday brunch experiences that have stayed true to bringing together women from all walks of life in spaces and through experiences that blend aspiration with accessibility.
Set against the picturesque surrounds of Cavalli Wine Estate in Cape Town, the grounds were transformed into a pink paradise for The Pink Table launch, which left besties tickled pink as they gathered, adorned in romantic shades of the rosy hue. Flowing through the venue was the soon to be iconic Pink Table itself, a winding, curved, pink table designed to echo feminine fluidity and effortlessly unite besties into meaningful connections.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Since its launch 23 years ago, Brutal Fruit has been paving the way for creating spaces where women can connect with other women to foster a community of sisterhood that’s showing no signs of slowing down.
With the brand expanding globally to countries such as Brazil, the UK and China in those years, it seemed the next natural step to take the Spritzer Saturday property to the next level and to its global community’s doorstep.
Despite this expansion, the brand is set on keeping The Pink Table firmly rooted in its SA heritage.
“SA gave Brutal Fruit Spritzer our voice, our character, and our understanding of what women truly want from a premium beverage experience”, said Candice van den Bosch, Brutal Fruit brand director.
“The Pink Table is our thank you to our South African besties who have made the brand what it is today, and an invitation to our besties globally to experience what makes the gatherings so special.”
Image: Supplied
Hosted by Bonang Matheba and featuring a star-studded guest list that included Thembi Seete, Pamela Mtanga, LootLove and more, the occasion was primed to be an unforgettable, sumptuous affair. The afternoon was underscored by a stellar musical line-up featuring DJs Miss OG, DJ Fiflaa, DJ Kent, musician Ami Faku and legendary storyteller, playwright and poet Dr Nokugcina Mhlophe.
The Pink Table wasn’t without its signature pampering element as beauty partners MAC Cosmetics and Mangwanani Spa took their place at the table, providing makeup touch-ups and relaxing massages throughout the day. However, this time round, the Besties were encouraged to give back, as each guest brought along an item of clothing to place on the Donation Rail, to be shared with a deserving charity and other women who would be able to enjoy the pre-loved items.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
