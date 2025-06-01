Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg wins Designer Award
Miss South Africa 2024 shines on Miss World stage in India
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Nineteen-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg from Pretoria is flew the South African Flag High on the Miss World stage this weekend. After a month in India partaking in the gruelling tasks to determine a worthy winner, the world finally learned who the beauty with a purpose is for 2025. Over a 100 nations have gathered in the picturesque state of Telangana, Hyderabad and, unlike other pageants which purely focus on beauty, the women from around the world have had to prove to the adjudicators that they truly are ambassadors of service and community upliftment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.