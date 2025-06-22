Celebrating local artisans
Big Little Store puts African designs on global stage
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Founded by Tammy Tinker and Klaudia Weixelbaumer in 2020, Big Little Store is a global e-commerce platform that champions African design products for kids. The brand offers several adorable items including crotchet patchwork jumpers, colourful punched cushions and matching pyjamas. For this issue, we decided to get to know a bit more the founders and their “handmade treasures made with heart.”..
