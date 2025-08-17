The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Street style — I got you babe

17 August 2025 - 00:00 By SAHIL HARILAL
1. Knitted top R1,499 G-Star Raw 2. Parka R1,999 Zara 3. Markham R799 Bash 4. Polo perforated Gibson lace-up brogues, R3,699 Superbalist
Image: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Look 1

From distressed denim to voluminous tailoring, we double down on our favourite winter trends.

Look 2

1. Vest R90 MRP 2. Trucker Indigo jacket R2,999 Levi’s 3. Original selvedge jeans R2,999 Levi’s 4. Converse sneakers R1,495 Bash
Image: Melodie Jeng

Look 3

1. Knitted vest R459 Foschini 2. Astrid jacket R1,899 Forever New 3. D Akemi flare jeans R4,599 Diesel 4. SissyBoy Imprint boots R1,399 Superbalist
Image: Jeremy Moeller

Look 4 

1. Puffer vest R1,699 Zara 2. Knitted jersey R659 Markham 3. Type 96 loose jeans R3,499 G-Star Raw 4. Timberland stone street platform boots R3,849 Takealot
Image: Edward Berthelot

Look 5 

1. Knitted jersey R450 Woolworths 2. Scotch & Soda jacket R5,899 Bash 3. Type 96 light blue jeans R3,299 G-Star Raw 4. Polo Chelsea boots R3,999 Superbalist
Image: Jeremy Moeller

Look 6

1. The Fix cropped blazer R399 Bash 2. Anatomy black wrap pants R1,099 Bash 3. Sasha bow R199 Forever New 4. Polo split-toe Gibson lace-up brogues R3,499 Superbalist
Image: Edward Berthelot

