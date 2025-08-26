Get the goth look with 7 ways to wear it

The Trend: Rebel With A Cause

The Inspiration: Gothic and punk subcultures, Addams Family, Jenna Ortega, vampire romanticism

As seen at: Avavav, Diesel, Max Mara, Antonio Marras, Jordanluca

It seems the return of Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 has reignited our love for makeup of the punk and gothic variety. From sooty, smudged-up eyes, gloss-drenched dark lips to punk-inspired hair, there’s a quiet resurgence of dark romanticism on the runways that gives a nod to punk but is now artfully mixed with a modern version of gothic for an elevated take. Now, before you think goth and punk are the same thing, think again. Both these subcultures, originating in the UK and US, are rooted in rebellion and non-conformity, and have their distinct differences. Punk, which originated in the mid-1970s, was all about challenging the status quo through punk rock music, leather, denim, plaid, Band tees and DIY, utilitarian clothing (hello safety pins).

Goth came about in the late 1970s, part of the post-punk, new wave music era, and takes its inspiration from the Victorian Romantic era. It's all about a darker, melancholic, elegant aesthetic by way of corsets, lace, velvet and dramatic mystery. With shows like Wednesday and movies like Nosferatu, the runways are leaning towards the gothic and punk subcultures for inspiration and rewriting subversive beauty for today. At Avavav, Diesel, Max Mara, Antonio Marras and Jordanluca, beauty flowed between gothic and punk as models were sent out with modern takes of eyes overloaded with black eyeshadow, vinyl dark lips, Wednesday-inspired braids, vampiric pale skin and street punk Liberty spikes.