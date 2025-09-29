The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Beauty Trend | Are you ready for this jelly(fish)?

We don’t think you’re ready for this layered, jellyfish-inspired hair cut that’s shaking up the runways and red carpets

29 September 2025 - 14:57 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From futuristic blunt edges to wispy, soft-textured lines; there's a way for everyone to wear jellyfish hair
From futuristic blunt edges to wispy, soft-textured lines; there's a way for everyone to wear jellyfish hair
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

THE TREND: JELLYFISH HAIR 

The inspiration: Jellyfish shape, Japanese hime or princess cut

As seen at: Fiorucci, Etro, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish

When you think of a jellyfish, what comes to mind may be an elusive marine creature characterised by its bioluminescent glow, dome-shaped body and flowing, stinging tentacles. But in 2025, jellyfish is taking on a whole new meaning as the name for the latest haircut that’s trending on runways and red carpets the world over. While at first glance it may look as if the person concerned couldn’t decide between going for the big chop or keeping her tresses long, jellyfish hair takes owes its name to the marine creature’s shape. It’s a modern take on the traditional Japanese hime or princess cut, worn as a symbol of royalty and nobility during the ancient Japanese Heian era, and has been seen on celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Zendaya. Simply put, it’s a two-tiered, half-short-half-long layered cut that’s a mix between a bowl cut and a mullet, and it is characterised by unblended short bob layers that hit the face at the jawline, with the rest of the hair left in longer, tapered layers resembling a mullet. Traditionally, the cut also features a micro fringe as the third layer, but the modern take on the style makes a fringe optional. At Fiorucci, the jellyfish cut was spotted as a choppier version featuring three bluntly cut layers, with the micro fringe replaced by a longer face-framing layers.

Sporting a new dark hair colour, Lady Gaga kept the jellyfish cut modern with sleek edges and a subtle softness.
Sporting a new dark hair colour, Lady Gaga kept the jellyfish cut modern with sleek edges and a subtle softness.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

3 WAYS TO WEAR IT 

From futuristic blunt edges to wispy, soft-textured layers, celebs show that there’s a way to wear jellyfish hair for everyone

1. Fringe benefits: Take your cue from ‘Mother Monster’ and give jellyfish hair the Lady Gaga treatment, as seen at the Grammy’s. With her new rich, dark hair colour, Gaga kept it modern, sleek and sharp, yet with a subtle softness, thanks to wispy, face-framing layers that hit the jawline paired with long butt-grazing lengths, a sharp-edged micro fringe, and bleached brows.

2. Rockin’ layers: Add a rock-star edge to the traditional jellyfish cut like Miley Cyrus, who kept her layers choppy with a bluntly cut bob layer, sleek, straight lengths, and chunky blonde highlights. With a distinct separation between the bob layer and the longer mullet lengths, Cyrus paired the cut with a soft, wavy textured fringe that hit just past the eyebrows for a more modern look.

Add a rock-star edge to the traditional jellyfish cut like Miley Cyrus, who showed off choppy, bluntly cut bob layers.
Add a rock-star edge to the traditional jellyfish cut like Miley Cyrus, who showed off choppy, bluntly cut bob layers.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

3. Soft jellyfish: Not yet ready to take a deep dive into the jellyfish hair trend? Then take your cue from Zendaya and go for a softer version of the cut that gives a slight nod to the trend without going for a severe chop. Stay true to the jellyfish feel by going for a micro fringe, but keep the layers slightly longer and somewhat blended, opting for lob-length layers to frame the face, accompanied by longer lengths tucked behind the ears to mimic layer separation.

Zendaya stayed true to a softer jellyfish feel with a micro fringe and lightly longer, blended layers.
Zendaya stayed true to a softer jellyfish feel with a micro fringe and lightly longer, blended layers.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

THE KIT 

  1. Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil 125ml R395
  2. Moroccanoil Frizz Control Shampoo 250ml R650
  3. Redken Acidic Color Gloss Conditioner 300ml R500
  4. Two Oceans Moroccan Argan Oil Intense Hair Serum 100ml R90
  5. Ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener R6,400
  6. Ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray 120ml, R430
The Kit
The Kit
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beauty trend: Swoop Stakes

Bet big on Josephine Baker-inspired kiss curls as your new season must-try hair trend.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Former Miss SA finalist Tamsyn Gerrits opens up about cancer battle

The 28-year-old co-owner and head of paid ads for Jane Doe Media, Tamsyn Gerrits, has shared on her Instagram how she took a dramatic turn for the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Can you brush wet hair? Not all hair types, says expert

Whether you love detangling or are aiming for silky soft hair, here are top tips.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Show some respect if someone takes a nap Lifestyle
  2. 'One Battle After Another' may be the best film of the year Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Heritage Day or Braai Day? South Africans fire up for world record Lifestyle
  4. Château de Montflour in the French countryside has a lekker SA connection Travel
  5. Thebe Ikalafeng explains the importance of Africa Re-Union Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer