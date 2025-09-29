THE TREND: JELLYFISH HAIR
The inspiration: Jellyfish shape, Japanese hime or princess cut
As seen at: Fiorucci, Etro, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish
When you think of a jellyfish, what comes to mind may be an elusive marine creature characterised by its bioluminescent glow, dome-shaped body and flowing, stinging tentacles. But in 2025, jellyfish is taking on a whole new meaning as the name for the latest haircut that’s trending on runways and red carpets the world over. While at first glance it may look as if the person concerned couldn’t decide between going for the big chop or keeping her tresses long, jellyfish hair takes owes its name to the marine creature’s shape. It’s a modern take on the traditional Japanese hime or princess cut, worn as a symbol of royalty and nobility during the ancient Japanese Heian era, and has been seen on celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Zendaya. Simply put, it’s a two-tiered, half-short-half-long layered cut that’s a mix between a bowl cut and a mullet, and it is characterised by unblended short bob layers that hit the face at the jawline, with the rest of the hair left in longer, tapered layers resembling a mullet. Traditionally, the cut also features a micro fringe as the third layer, but the modern take on the style makes a fringe optional. At Fiorucci, the jellyfish cut was spotted as a choppier version featuring three bluntly cut layers, with the micro fringe replaced by a longer face-framing layers.
Beauty Trend | Are you ready for this jelly(fish)?
We don’t think you’re ready for this layered, jellyfish-inspired hair cut that’s shaking up the runways and red carpets
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
3 WAYS TO WEAR IT
From futuristic blunt edges to wispy, soft-textured layers, celebs show that there’s a way to wear jellyfish hair for everyone
1. Fringe benefits: Take your cue from ‘Mother Monster’ and give jellyfish hair the Lady Gaga treatment, as seen at the Grammy’s. With her new rich, dark hair colour, Gaga kept it modern, sleek and sharp, yet with a subtle softness, thanks to wispy, face-framing layers that hit the jawline paired with long butt-grazing lengths, a sharp-edged micro fringe, and bleached brows.
2. Rockin’ layers: Add a rock-star edge to the traditional jellyfish cut like Miley Cyrus, who kept her layers choppy with a bluntly cut bob layer, sleek, straight lengths, and chunky blonde highlights. With a distinct separation between the bob layer and the longer mullet lengths, Cyrus paired the cut with a soft, wavy textured fringe that hit just past the eyebrows for a more modern look.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
3. Soft jellyfish: Not yet ready to take a deep dive into the jellyfish hair trend? Then take your cue from Zendaya and go for a softer version of the cut that gives a slight nod to the trend without going for a severe chop. Stay true to the jellyfish feel by going for a micro fringe, but keep the layers slightly longer and somewhat blended, opting for lob-length layers to frame the face, accompanied by longer lengths tucked behind the ears to mimic layer separation.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
THE KIT
Image: Supplied
