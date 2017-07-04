RECIPE: chicken & pasta pie
A mashup of two of the world's best comfort foods, this pasta bake is topped with a crisp puff pastry lid
Serves: 6-8
Chicken:
1 free-range chicken
1 onion, peeled
1 bunch fresh parsley
750ml (3 cups) water
5ml (1 tsp) salt
Other ingredients:
250ml (1 cup) uncooked macaroni or short pasta of your choice
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
1 onion, finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) cake flour
250ml (1 cup) chicken stock
125ml (½ cup) white wine
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cloves
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon
15ml (1 tbsp) chopped fresh parsley
30ml (2 tbsp) grated parmesan cheese
Salt and white pepper, to taste
1 x 400g roll ready-made puff pastry, preferably all-butter, lightly rolled out
1 egg, lightly beaten
Method:
1) Place the chicken, onion and parsley in a large pot. Pour over water and add salt. Bring to the boil, cover partially with a lid and cook for about 1 hour or until water has reduced by two-thirds. Remove chicken, cool and remove flesh from bones. Cut flesh into chunks and discard skin and bones.
2) Cook macaroni in a pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain and set aside.
3) Heat oil and butter in a large pan and gently fry onion until soft. Add flour and stir to form a paste. Gradually add the stock, stirring continuously to form a smooth sauce. Add wine, cloves and cinnamon and cook for 5 minutes.
4) Preheat the oven to 180°C.
5) Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in the parsley, parmesan, pasta and chicken. Season.
6) Spoon the filling into a greased oven-proof dish and top with the pastry. Brush with egg and bake for 30 minutes or until pastry is golden and cooked.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP