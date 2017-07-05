Michelin-trained chef returns home to shake up SA's food scene

Wandile Mabaso is a new breed of chef.

Creative, driven, classically trained and determined to do things his way, Mabaso has worked in New York and Paris, notably for Alain Ducasse and even more notably at Ducasse's three-Michelin star restaurant at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

Now back in South Africa after 10 years abroad, the Soweto-born Mabaso has a clear plan - not for him the typical culinary path of working for decades in a hotel or running a restaurant.

Rather, he has set himself up as a "disruptor", with his first project a culinary tour of South Africa, which sees him hosting a series of pop-up gastronomic experiences at select clubs, restaurants and homes.

The initiative, called 'By Wandile's Invitation', starts in Johannesburg in July.

Meanwhile, in what might be termed a dress rehearsal, Mabaso joined the team at the Sugar Club restaurant in the Beverly Hills Hotel, Umhlanga Rocks, as a guest chef for an exclusive lunch. Together with the restaurant's executive chef he fashioned the dishes offered at the food and wine pairing event held for a small group of foodies.

The Sugar Club is just one of the hotels in the Tsogo Sun stable to offer wines purchased at auctions and served at a fraction over their auction purchase price.

It's an interesting addition to a special night out and the hotel's sommelier can give you some fascinating information on the various wines, purchased either at the Cape Winemakers Guild auction or the annual Nederberg auction.

"You won't find these wines at a better price anywhere else," said Tsogo Sun group sommelier Miguel Chan.

It's unlikely you will find these wines at all. In some cases Chan bought up to 90% of a particular wine, and this man knows his stuff.