Moyo Zoo Lake's new winter menu is wonderfully hearty

Moyo in Zoo Lake has long been a beacon for culinary continentalism, though not threateningly, so those who are melanin deficient need not worry about chicken's feet.

Its new winter menu is another attempt to convince people that your taste buds don't need to travel all the way to Mexico to find something exotic and delicious.

For the uninitiated, Moyo has a distinctly African feel, in the touristy sense.

To get to the entrance you pass through a curio store laden with wood carvings and the kind of Afro-bricolage that would excite first-time Chinese and US visitors.

The restaurant itself is large, perhaps too large. Sure you get to eat without elbowing someone in the face but it does feel a touch cavernous, almost as if you have been swallowed by a titanic version of one of the sculptures you've just walked past.

The outdoor area, though, offers a particularly pretty dappled sunlight effect as the sun sets. From an aesthetic perspective Moyo's best quality is isolationism.