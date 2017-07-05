Food

RECIPE: coconut rice pudding

Andrea Burgener shares one of her favourite recipes for a classic winter dessert

05 July 2017 - 13:00 By Andrea Burgener
For a trendy touch, serve your rice pudding in Mason jars.
For a trendy touch, serve your rice pudding in Mason jars.
Image: iStock

One of my all-time favourite cookbooks remains a weird, skinny little book called Endangered Recipes, compiled by unknown (to me) Lori Robling.

Containing odd, mongrel home-style dishes from all manner of Americans - from redneck to more recent immigrants such as Koreans - it contains joys such as Crockpot Apple Butter, Cement Cake and Pensacola Gaspachee Salad.

It also contains this wonderful, addictive rice and coconut pudding; the only recipe I've found which competes with the English three-hour pudding I've made almost my entire cooking life.

This quasi-Puerto Rican rice pudding is slightly trashy, but very easy if you have a kitchen companion to stop stirring boredom.

Here's how to make it:

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 cup long grain rice

3 cups milk

350ml evaporated milk

440ml can coconut cream

1/8 tsp salt

Method:

1) In a medium saucepan, soak rice in the milk for 2 hours.

2) Add the evaporated milk, coconut and salt. Bring to the boil, stirring all the while.

3) Reduce heat and simmer, stirring only now and then to stop rice forming clumps. In 45 minutes the mix should look like loose oat porridge.

4) Eat hot or cold, sprinkled with much cinnamon. If you plan to eat it cold, spread the rice into a large dish, then, when cold, sprinkle with a little more sugar and caramelise under grill or with blowtorch, so what you have is rice pudding brulee.

 

• This article was originally published in The Times.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Lifestyle
  2. The difference between masterbation & 'misses'bation Health & Sex
  3. 'My finger is too short': Why some doctors don't do prostate exams Health & Sex
  4. Carrying a Nguni dictionary is no longer necessary with improved Google ... Lifestyle
  5. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque