The best bars to chow down in Braam

With its vibrant stores, colourful characters, and effortlessly cool atmosphere, Braamfontein is undeniably one of the hottest places to be seen in Johannesburg, and come Friday night, the bars are filled with bright eyes and bright lights.

But if you’re out for a drink and get a little peckish, where are your best stops to grab a bite to eat?

We rounded up our favourite Braam bars that also have fantastic food:

1) The Immigrant

Making up the bottom floor of the beautiful Once in July Hostel in central Braam, The Immigrant is filled with both locals and travellers, and is always a good spot for an evening drink.

The food in the restaurant is fantastic, which happily spills over into their quick bar snacks and finger foods to chow down on while you’re sipping a local craft beer.

With all the food made to order from fresh ingredients, you really can’t go wrong, though we’re particular fans on the delicious corn nachos, which come with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream and salsa.