The best bars to chow down in Braam
Out for a drink and feeling a little peckish? These Braamfontein pubs boast fantastic food too
With its vibrant stores, colourful characters, and effortlessly cool atmosphere, Braamfontein is undeniably one of the hottest places to be seen in Johannesburg, and come Friday night, the bars are filled with bright eyes and bright lights.
But if you’re out for a drink and get a little peckish, where are your best stops to grab a bite to eat?
We rounded up our favourite Braam bars that also have fantastic food:
1) The Immigrant
Making up the bottom floor of the beautiful Once in July Hostel in central Braam, The Immigrant is filled with both locals and travellers, and is always a good spot for an evening drink.
The food in the restaurant is fantastic, which happily spills over into their quick bar snacks and finger foods to chow down on while you’re sipping a local craft beer.
With all the food made to order from fresh ingredients, you really can’t go wrong, though we’re particular fans on the delicious corn nachos, which come with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream and salsa.
2) Republic of 94
Since Republic of 94 opened their doors in March of this year, they’ve gone from strength to strength.
With their uber chic murals from street artist Nomad, and a back-yard beer garden that’s both incredibly cool and beautifully functional, it’s hard to find fault with Republic of 94, and even their classic bar food doesn’t disappoint.
Treat yourself to one of their amazing burgers or prego rolls, or if you’re hungry for some good ‘ol bar food, then order the ribs, which are best when washed down with a cocktail jug.
3) Great Dane
Braamfontein’s golden child, Great Dane, lives on De Beer street – which is perfect, because beer is central to life at this trendy hotspot.
While Great Dane is definitely known for their epic DJ sets, parties, and events, they’ve also grown a reputation for serving the best hotdogs in the whole of Joburg.
From the Plain Jane, to the most complicated Hunter, and the distinctly cultured Rottweiler, there’s a dog for every taste, and a taste for every occasion.
This article was originally published in one of the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za, like YourNeighbourhoodZA on Facebook and follow YourHoodZA on Twitter.
